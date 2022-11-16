Indiana Learns platform allows families to access funds

Eligible families can now access the Indiana Learns family platform, an online portal where they can view their grant funds, see Learning Partner vendors, and schedule tutoring services for their qualifying student. Indiana Learns is a new statewide grant program that provides families, demonstrating both financial and academic need, with up to $1,000 to spend on math and reading high-dosage tutoring and approved out-of-school academic programs for their students.

“We know that student learning really takes off when we have our schools and families working together,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “For some families, obtaining tutoring services for their child is not an option financially. Through Indiana Learns, additional tutoring opportunities are now available to more families to empower their children’s learning, with a specific focus on reading and math, which are essential for all future learning. I encourage all eligible families to take full advantage of this new resource.”

Announced in August, the initiative’s goal is to increase access to effective, out-of-school academic support to help fourth and fifth grade students recover from learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mind Trust is administering the operations of the program on behalf of the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE).

Interested families can visit IndianaLearns.org to check if their student is eligible. Families will need to enter a student’s Student Test Number (STN) and date of birth to verify eligibility. Parents can locate their student’s STN on their ILEARN score report or by reaching out to their school’s registrar or office staff. If eligible, families will immediately be able to view available funds and schedule approved services after viewing multiple Learning Partners that can provide service in their area.

Indiana Learns is continuing to receive applications and approve additional Learning Partners to serve students.

All qualifying students will have access to $500 to apply toward approved in-person or virtual tutoring opportunities listed in the online platform. Examples of qualifying expenses include: private tutoring, small group tutoring, or academic-focused camps held during school breaks. If an eligible student attends a school that has committed to matching funds, that student will have access to a total of $1,000 in funds for approved expenses.

When a student schedules and attends an approved session, the cost will be reflected in the student’s portal, where families can monitor the available funds. The portal will also include helpdesk resources. Families will not directly manage funds and are not responsible for paying Learning Partners. Learning Partners will invoice Indiana Learns directly for services rendered.

To qualify for an Indiana Learns tutoring grant, a student must meet ALL of the following criteria:

Student resides in Indiana.

Student is currently enrolled in and attending an Indiana school.

Student qualifies for federal free or reduced lunch.

Student scored below proficiency in both mathematics and English/language arts on ILEARN as a third or fourth grade student in spring 2022.

NOTE: Students approaching proficiency will not qualify.

“The response from potential Learning Partners has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Seana Murphy, Senior Director of Indiana Learns. “With many high-quality, high-capacity Learning Partners on board, we know that Indiana Learns can have a major, positive impact for eligible students across the state. We are so excited for families to access the portal and choose a provider that will meet the needs of their students.”

Additional information for families and interested Learning Partners can be found at IndianaLearns.org. Families with questions can reach out to the Indiana Learns team by emailing [email protected] or calling (317) 203-9236.