Indiana Judge blocks new abortion pill reversal law

A state judge ruled in favor of abortion-rights extremists and against the will of the people of Indiana, whose duly elected representatives passed and signed into effect H.B. 1577, which provided that doctors tell women receiving chemical abortion drugs about abortion pill reversal.

In response to Judge James Patrick Hanlon’s ruling, Indiana Right to Life’s (IRTL) President Mike Fichter said:

“We’re disappointed that Judge Hanlon would rule in favor of abortion-rights extremists and block this common sense abortion pill reversal law from going into effect. This law provides women with potentially lifesaving information about abortion pill reversal.”

The Office of Todd Rokita, the Indiana Attorney General, said in a court filing: “Patients have the right to choose not to take the second pill and pursue alternative options to save their pregnancies… Denying patients information regarding alternatives should they wish to continue their pregnancies harms women by depriving them of that choice.”

Prior to Judge Hanlon’s temporary restraining order, the new law was set to go into effect tomorrow, July 1, 2021.

Chemical abortion has recently been on the rise in Indiana, which is why H.B. 1577 is such welcome news to IRTL. According to the Charlotte Lozier Institute, chemical abortions made up 44% of the total abortions in Indiana in 2019 (the last year for which there is data) and increased by nearly 2% from the previous year.

In abortion pill reversal, the hormone progesterone, which a woman’s body naturally makes, is used to counter the effects of the abortion drug mifepristone.