Indiana Governor Braun calls prolonged power outages “unacceptable”

While thousands of residents in Gary and Northwest Indiana are in the dark for a 9th day, Indiana Governor Mike Braun said there’s “no excuse” for the prolonged outages after state agencies provided much assistance to NIPSCO crews. Braun said Indiana State Police has also provided protection at all hours to utility personnel to expedite restoration efforts.

“Every state agency that can assist with power restoration efforts is on hand and working alongside utility crews to expedite the process,” Braun said. “It remains priority number one for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.”

Braun said it is “unacceptable” that thousands of Hoosiers are still in the dark.

“It’s unacceptable that so many Hoosiers are still without power. Our state agencies, including the Indiana National Guard, Indiana Department of Transportation, Department of Correction, Indiana State Police, and the Department of Natural Resources, are all taking unprecedented action to help NIPSCO turn the lights back on,” said Gov. Braun. “I deeply appreciate the linemen and crews who are putting in the legwork and long hours to address these outages. It’s on NIPSCO management to step up, take this seriously and restore power now.

Communities across Indiana have been through an incredibly difficult nine days, including Noblesville and Carmel where flooding has forced families out of their homes and caused significant damage to infrastructure,” said Braun. “Mayor Jensen, Mayor Finkam, our first responders and local officials have done tremendous work taking care of their communities. My commitment to them and every impacted Hoosier is that the state will continue working alongside them in the weeks and months ahead, deploying the resources they need to recover and rebuild.”

“Our state agencies, including the Indiana National Guard, Indiana Department of Transportation, Department of Correction, Indiana State Police and the Department of Natural Resources are all taking unprecedented action to help NIPSCO turn the lights back on,” Braun said. “I deeply appreciate the linemen and crews who are putting in the legwork and long hours to address these outages. It’s on NIPSCO management to step up, take this seriously and restore power now.”

NIPSCO is battling new outages in Gary and other cities in Northwest Indiana, raising questions about the region’s electrical infrastructure and the utility company’s performance during the crisis. Currently over 26,000 residents and NIPSCO customers in Gary are still without power since the storm hit August 12.

In his press release, Braun said since last week, state agencies have provided heavy equipment and crews for route clearance operations alongside NIPSCO crews. Now, these agencies are providing further assistance with brush removal in areas not typically accessed by state agencies. Additionally, Indiana State Police are providing protection at all hours to safeguard utility personnel and expedite the restoration of power to the communities.

“There’s no excuse. We are providing protection and we are clearing the path. Every state agency that can assist with power restoration efforts is on hand and working alongside utility crews to expedite the process,” said Gov. Braun. “It remains priority number one for Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties.”

Additional Relief for Hoosiers

With outages ongoing in parts of northwest Indiana, the Braun said he has taken additional action to help storm-impacted Hoosiers in Lake and Porter counties, where the majority of outages remain.

Gov. Braun announced this week that he secured an extension allowing eligible Hoosiers in Lake and Porter counties until Aug. 31 to request replacement SNAP benefits for food they lost. This action will help Hoosiers put food on the table until power is restored.

The Governor directed the Indiana Department of Insurance to issue a bulletin calling on insurance companies to implement a 60-day moratorium on the cancellation of insurance policies for policyholders directly affected by the disaster and to suspend penalties for late payments.

“Hoosiers who have just lost their homes, vehicles or belongings shouldn’t have the added worry of unexpectedly losing their insurance coverage while they’re trying to get back on their feet,” said Gov. Braun. “I’m calling on insurance companies to give storm-impacted Hoosiers the flexibility they need to focus on their families and their recovery.”

At Gov. Braun’s direction, state agencies remain engaged in response and recovery operations across Indiana. The Indiana Department of Correction has crews working in northwest Indiana to clear roads and debris, while cleanup efforts are underway in other impacted communities. Indiana Department of Homeland Security personnel continue working with local officials to identify unmet needs and coordinate state resources.

Twenty-two local disaster declarations are currently active across Indiana. Damage assessments also remain underway to document the extent of the storms and determine what additional state and federal assistance will be needed. Indiana 211 has been activated in impacted counties to collect damage reports from Hoosiers.