Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance donates to Urban League for COVID-19 outreach

The Urban League of Northwest Indiana is partnering with local organizations to support area residents in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

Given current events, Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance demonstrated its commitment to support and align with organizations that aid the underserved members of our Hoosier communities, such as such the Urban League of Northwest Indiana.

The Urban League received a very generous donation to support all efforts to help citizens.

“Our company is proud to support the Urban League, and we look forward to developing an ongoing partnership to support its invaluable initiatives,” said Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Director of Public Relations and Communications Suzanne Henderson. “We are called to demonstrate our commitment to align with organizations that support underserved members of our communities.”

“Although this is a complicated time, the Urban League is working to every extent possible to continue to aid those who may need our assistance,” Urban League President and Chief Executive Officer Vanessa Allen McCloud said.

Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance has served Hoosiers for more than 85 years. With a home office in downtown Indianapolis and local offices in all 92 Indiana counties, the company serves Hoosiers with more than 400 agents and approximately 1,200 employees living and working throughout the state. Organized in 1934 by Indiana Farm Bureau, Inc., the company has grown to include insurance products for auto, life, home, business and farm. Banking and other financial services and products are also available through its local offices and online at www.infarmbureau.com.

For 75 years, the Urban League of Northwest Indiana’s mission has been to promote cultural diversity and economic opportunities in African American and minority communities. Fueling transformational change in Lake, Porter and La Porte counties, the Urban League has touched more than 3,000 children and youth annually through scholarships, college readiness, and developmental training programs. The Urban League also continues to make exceptional strides in providing a better quality of life for citizens across the Region.