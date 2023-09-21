Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Indiana Dunes Tourism’s monthly board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, September 21

Indiana Dunes Tourism’s monthly board meeting will be Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 4 p.m. CT. The meeting will be held at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center at 1215 N. State Road 49, Porter, IN 46304.

This is a public meeting, and the general public is welcome to attend; however, public comment is at the discretion of the board. For more information regarding the meeting, please call Dustin Ritchea at 219-916-4475 or email [email protected].

Indiana Dunes Tourism is the official destination marketing, planning and development organization for the Indiana Dunes area/Porter County, Ind. To learn more about Indiana Dunes Tourism, visit them online at indianadunes.com.

