Indiana Dunes National Park (IN) Voted Among Best Memorial Day Destinations For Families, Reveals Survey

On Memorial Day, families across the U.S. come together to honor those who have served and sacrificed for their country. Like many other holidays, Memorial Day is often marked by gatherings of multiple generations – kids, parents, and grandparents – celebrating with backyard barbecues or group activities such as visiting national parks.

MaxTour, a Las Vegas-based tour company specializing in small group excursions, recently surveyed 3,000 families, asking them where they would most like to spend Memorial Day with their loved ones if distance were not a factor.

Here are the top 10 destinations:

#1 First Landing State Park, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Taking the top spot, this park boasts 20 miles of trails and 1.5 miles of sandy Chesapeake Bay beachfront, perfect for hiking, picnicking, and enjoying the scenic beach.

#2 Cape Cod National Seashore, Cape Cod, Massachusetts

A close second, this area offers over 40 miles of beach, marshes, ponds, and uplands to explore. Families will appreciate the gentle hiking trails, educational programs, and well-equipped beaches with restrooms and changing facilities.

#3 St. Simons Island Beaches, St. Simons Island, Georgia

This beautiful spot features expansive beaches and a historic lighthouse, with numerous access points for a perfect family day by the sea.

#4 Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia

A profound place of national remembrance, this cemetery is significant for Memorial Day observances, featuring ceremonies and the iconic Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

#5 Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida

In fifth place overall, known for its broad, sandy shores and calm waters, Clearwater Beach offers a relaxed beach day with accessible amenities such as showers, restrooms, and eateries.

#6 Island Beach State Park, Seaside Park, New Jersey

Island Beach State Park provides a less developed beach experience with over 10 miles of sandy beaches surrounded by natural dunes and maritime forests.

#7 San Antonio River Walk, San Antonio, Texas

The River Walk features peaceful stretches ideal for family picnics or walks along the banks of the San Antonio River.

#8 Ocean City Boardwalk, Ocean City, New Jersey

Ocean City Boardwalk, in 8th place, is perfect for strolling, dining, and entertainment by the beach, featuring attractions like arcades and a small amusement park.

#9 Outer Banks Beaches, North Carolina

Known for their wide sandy shores and beauty, these beaches are ideal for beachcombing, kite flying, or simply relaxing by the sea.



#10 Liberty State Park, Jersey City, New Jersey

Rounding out the top 10, this park offers stunning views of iconic landmarks and extensive amenities for picnicking, playing, or enjoying a leisurely walk along the waterfront.

Indiana had 3 of the best memorial day destinations:

#49 Indiana Dunes National Park, Porter, Indiana

Indiana Dunes National Park features miles of sandy beaches along Lake Michigan’s southern shore. The park provides plenty of open space for beach games, sunbathing, and swimming. Picnic shelters and BBQ grills are available for public use, making it ideal for a family gathering. Several of the park’s trails offer easy hikes through dunes and forests, suitable for all ages, and provide educational signage about the local ecosystem.

#87 Eagle Creek Park, Indianapolis, Indiana

One of the largest city parks in the country, Eagle Creek Park encompasses over 3,900 acres of land and water. It offers a wide variety of recreational activities including fishing, bird watching, and more than 10 miles of easy trails. The park has several picnic areas and shelters where families can enjoy a peaceful day in nature, with playgrounds and a swimming beach adding to the family fun.



#109 Monroe Lake, Bloomington, Indiana

Monroe Lake is the largest in Indiana and offers countless recreational opportunities. The lake’s clear waters are perfect for swimming, boating, and fishing. Around the lake, there are numerous picnic spots and beaches that are accessible for families, with BBQ facilities available for public use. The lake also has easy walking trails that are great for exploring with children.

“Memorial Day is a special time for families to come together and honor the brave men and women who have served our country,” says Matthew Meier of MaxTour. “Our survey highlights some of the most cherished destinations where families can create lasting memories while paying tribute to our heroes. Whether it’s enjoying a scenic hike, a day at the beach, or participating in a solemn ceremony, these locations offer something meaningful for everyone.”