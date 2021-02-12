Indiana Dunes National Park Implements Federal Mask Requirement for COVID-19 Prevention and Protection

To protect the health of those who live, work, and visit national parks and National Park Service (NPS) facilities, and in support of President Biden’s Executive Order on Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing, the NPS is immediately implementing a mask requirement for employees, visitors, partners and contractors.

At Indiana Dunes National Park, face masks are now required in all park buildings and facilities, including the Dorothy Buell Memorial Visitor Center, the Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education and the pavilion at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk. Masks are also required on NPS-managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained, including on narrow or busy trails, overlooks, and in historic homes.

Park superintendent Paul Labovitz commented, “We know you care about the park, wearing a mask is an easy way to say that you care about each other. It’s such an easy way to stop the spread of COVID-19 until we all receive the vaccine. Thank your fellow park visitors for masking up when you see them!” The public can find information about the requirement on the park website, www.nps.gov/indu, and on signs throughout the park.

As conditions are subject to change, visitors should check the park’s website and social media channels for details on operations before they visit. Other tips to recreate responsibly are available on www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/recreate-responsibly.htm. Park rangers are on duty to provide information, protect visitors and park resources and uphold this requirement. For more information on Indiana Dunes National Park, call the visitor center’s information line at 219-395-1882.