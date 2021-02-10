Indiana Destination Development Corporation launches Hoosiers by Choice campaign

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) have announced the launch of a new quality of life initiative called Hoosiers by Choice powered by the Indiana Association of Realtors. The campaign features people who have moved to Indiana and chosen to make the Hoosier State their permanent home. The campaign will run throughout 2021, showcasing what makes Indiana a great place to live and why people from other places have chosen to stay.

Hoosiers By Choice and its accompanying website will display authentic Hoosier stories of people living in northern, central and southern Indiana in the form of short videos. The videos will explain why these Hoosiers By Choice chose to move and, ultimately, stay in Indiana.

“We are extremely proud to launch a campaign that will clearly demonstrate Indiana’s strong quality of life and show what makes living in Indiana so special,” Crouch said. “The website will not only serve as the main hub for our Hoosiers By Choice stories, but also as a great resource for people considering moving to Indiana.”

In recent years, the amount of people choosing to call Indiana home has increased. The 2018 National Movers Study found 51.3% of state-to-state moves involving Indiana were in-bound, with more people moving into the state than out. Indiana also consistently serves as the top destination for people leaving Illinois, with Indiana drawing nearly 9% of residents departing Illinois in 2017, according to information taken from the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey.

“As Hoosiers, we know we have incredible stories to tell, and the Hoosiers By Choice campaign will allow us to be intentional about sharing those stories,” said Elaine Bedel, Secretary and CEO of IDDC. “We are hopeful that the campaign will instill a sense of pride in current Hoosiers and show perspective Hoosiers what makes Indiana a great place for anyone to call home.”

Tamika Catchings

Recently selected for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Tamika Catchings made a name for herself on the hardwood for the Tennessee Volunteers and Indiana Fever. After getting drafted by the Fever, Tamika quickly fell in love with the people and culture of Indianapolis and Indiana and has never looked back. Tamika Catchings is a Hoosier by Choice!

Ayse Mathies

Born in Turkey, Ayse Mathies has found her home in Evansville. From support for minority business owners to the pace of a small Midwestern city, Ayse feels free to be herself in the Hoosier State.

Chelsea Boulrisse

Born and raised in Massachusetts, Chelsea Boulrisse had never heard of Wabash. A job opportunity brought her to the Hoosier State upon graduation from college, and now she can’t imagine leaving.

Neelay Bhatt

Working for Disney in Orlando, Neelay Bhatt decided to apply for a job in Indiana and his friends scoffed, but his grandmother noted that Indiana sounds a lot like India, so it must be a special place. He made the move to Indianapolis and has fallen in love with life in Indiana.

For more information or to submit your own Hoosiers by Choice video story, visit HoosiersbyChoice.com. To follow the campaign via social media, find Hoosiers by Choice on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

The goal is to position Indiana as the best place to live and visit. IDDC operates as a joint public-private agency, governed by a seven-member board composed of the governor. Governor Eric Holcomb will appoint the Lt. Gov. as his designee, the president of the IEDC or its designee, and five members appointed by the governor from the private sector tourism industry. Governor Holcomb appointed Elaine Bedel as Secretary & CEO of IDDC on Nov. 11, 2019.