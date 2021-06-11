Indiana Department of Education Awards $122 Million

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) announced that more than $122 million in state grant funds is being awarded to 110 community partners and schools across the state to help accelerate student learning this summer and beyond. Awardees of Indiana’s new Student Learning Recovery Grant Program will serve students in 83 of Indiana’s 92 counties.

“Community partners and educators are teaming up like never before to accelerate student learning this summer and in the years ahead,” Gov. Holcomb said. “We know that igniting student learning demands unprecedented collaboration from us all — educators, local leaders, community groups, parents and beyond. As these programs launch now and over the coming weeks, it’s an exciting time to be in an Indiana classroom.”

Award recipients will provide support to students in literacy, math and college and career readiness this summer and throughout the coming school years via focused tutoring, afterschool programming and other enhanced learning opportunities. Created by House Enrolled Act 1008, the Student Learning Recovery Grant Program and Fund allocates $150 million to accelerate learning partnerships to support students across all grades, with a focus on partnerships between community organizations and schools.

As part of these awards, schools will work with IDOE to track student outcomes and monitor the return on investment in order to elevate local success stories and help others develop plans to maximize student learning in light of the COVID-19 disruption.

“The opportunity to fund these partnerships through the Student Learning Recovery Grant Program is perfectly timed as Indiana’s schools are beginning to receive preliminary student-level state assessment data,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Indiana’s educators are working hard to analyze this data and prepare plans to strategically accelerate learning this summer and in the years to come, but they cannot do it alone. Innovative community and school partnerships throughout Indiana, like those receiving awards through this program, will contribute to maximizing the impact for Hoosier students.”

Remaining Student Learning Recovery Grant Program funds will be awarded at a later date. Questions from schools and community partners about the program may be directed to CommunityLearningGrant@doe.in.gov.