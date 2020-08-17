Indiana Delegation needs to close Paid Leave Loopholes

Paid Sick & Caregiver Leave Provisions in Families First Act Don’t Apply to All Workers

Fifty advocates and 21 organizations representing every congressional district in Indiana recently sent a letter to members of the Indiana delegation urging them to close the loopholes in Families First Coronavirus Response Act paid leave provisions as they negotiate next COVID-19 package. Those who signed on aim to ensure that all working people in Indiana and across the United States have COVID-19 emergency paid sick time and family and medical leave.

The call comes as many workers still lack paid sick leave, case counts continue to rise, and many schools in Indiana are either delaying their start dates or opening and then closing again, leaving families in a bind.

“Senators and Representatives, put yourselves in these people’s shoes for one moment,” said Tia Washum, Indiana Institute for Working Families Policy Fellow and Richard M. Fairbanks Grassroots Maternal & Child Health Leader. “Can you feel the desperation of a family facing these situations and struggling to pay rent and put food on the table? They need your support.”

Some Hoosier workers can receive paid leave as part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which contains:

Up to 10 days of paid sick leave for those who are quarantining, self-isolating or seeking a diagnosis for COVID-19, or caring for someone else who is, or for a child whose school or place of care is closed or unavailable for COVID-19 reasons who have COVID-19, or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and need to make, wait for, or attend an appointment for COVID-19 testing, and

Up to ten additional weeks of paid caregiver leave to care for a child whose school or place of care is closed or unavailable due to COVID-19 reasons.

Businesses receive a fully refundable tax credit equal to 100% of the qualified sick leave and expanded FMLA wages paid by the employer, up to a daily capped amount. Unfortunately, as lawmakers negotiated the Families First Act, they carved out businesses with 500 or more employees from the paid leave provisions, as well as health providers and emergency responders. Parents who work for small companies may also be denied paid leave for child care by their employers. That means more than 1.5 million Hoosier workers cannot receive emergency sick or caregiver leave.

“We have left women and minorities behind for centuries. By closing these loopholes, we will come closer to providing the long-needed economic justice that these communities deserve. Comprehensive paid leave means protecting health care she-roes, front line workers, teachers, women, and children. Please do not leave out those essential workers in these turbulent times,” said Rima Shahid, Executive Director of Women4Change.

“The Indianapolis Urban League is proud of the broad coalition of advocates and interest groups that have coalesced around this vital issue that will greatly aid working families at this most critical time in our state and nation,” said Tony Mason, President of the Indianapolis Urban League.

The HEROES Act, passed by the House in mid-May, added paid sick and caregiver leave for employees at large businesses, expanded access to paid family and medical leave for serious COVID-19 related health and care issues and extended the provisions through 2021. The HEALS Act recently introduced by the Senate did not address this gap, leaving as many as 106 million workers nationwide without guaranteed access to COVID-related paid leave during this public health and family economic crisis.