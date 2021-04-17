Indiana business and community partnership for Racial Equity commends Holcomb on new bill

The Indiana Business and Community Partnership for Racial Equity, a coalition comprised of major Hoosier employers and advocacy organizations, released this statement following Governor Eric Holcomb’s signing of HB 1006:

“We appreciate Representative Greg Steuerwald and Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Chair Representative Robin Shackleford for bringing together diverse voices from law enforcement, advocacy communities and business to pass historic legislation that will undoubtedly strengthen our neighborhoods, our cities and towns, and our entire state.

“Both lawmakers made a steadfast commitment to forging bipartisan solutions. The result is an important piece of legislation that will increase law enforcement transparency and build trust within and among communities.

“We thank Governor Eric Holcomb for signing this legislation, but we know that the work is far from over. Our coalition continues to monitor bills in the House that never should have passed the Senate to ensure that no more damage is done so we can move forward together toward progress in our state.”

Indiana Business and Community Partnership for Racial Equity

The Indiana Business and Community Partnership for Racial Equity was launched in 2020 to bring together influential business and advocacy voices to help address racial equity in Indiana. The partnership includes: ACLU of Indiana, African American Coalition of Indianapolis, AT&T Indiana, Cummins Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Greater Indianapolis NAACP, Indiana Black Expo, Indianapolis Urban League, HP Inc., Next Studios, Salesforce.