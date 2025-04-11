Indiana bill could bring Pro Sports to Northwest Indiana

By Sharon Fountain, Managing Editor

A bold vision more than a decade in the making may soon become reality. On April 8, 2025, the Indiana Senate passed House Bill 1292, a landmark piece of legislation that could usher in a new era of economic growth for Northwest Indiana. Spearheaded by State Representative Earl Harris Jr. (D-East Chicago), the bill establishes a Northwest Indiana Professional Sports Development Commission—paving the way for the region to potentially host its first-ever major professional sports franchise, bringing Pro Sports to the area.

Now just one step away from becoming law, the bill heads back to the House for a concurrence vote due to minor changes made in the Senate. If approved, it will proceed to Governor Mike Braun’s desk for signing.

“This was something my father was working on when he passed away,” Harris Jr. said in an exclusive interview with the Gary Crusader on April 9. “Back when the Bears were looking at moving in the mid-90s, he actually worked on and proposed and worked with others to try to get them to come to Northwest Indiana then.”

That father, the late Representative Earl Harris Sr., served Indiana’s 2nd District for more than three decades and was known for his unwavering belief in the region’s potential. Today, his son continues that legacy, gaining momentum on an idea that once seemed too ambitious for a state more focused on Indianapolis.

Harris Jr.’s bill creates a 17-member commission composed of appointees from East Chicago, Gary, Hammond, Michigan City, South Bend, several counties, and the Governor’s office. The commission will be tasked with attracting professional sports franchises and creating the infrastructure and development plans to support such an endeavor. The legislation gives the commission authority to evaluate everything from stadium construction to hospitality, transportation, and economic sustainability.

“We are open to any and all professional sports—baseball, basketball, soccer, rugby,” said Harris Jr.

“Of course, the Chicago Bears are the name that’s gotten the most attention. I’ve had someone contact me who saw a story on the bill and reached out about the possibility of moving a team here. And even Senator Ryan Mishler [R-Bremen], who chairs Appropriations, said people have reached out to him about doing some professional sports things in Northwest Indiana.”

While the bill doesn’t include specific financing mechanisms for a stadium or team incentives, Harris said that’s intentional. “I didn’t want to hamstring the commission or lock them into anything,” he explained. “It should be their goal and responsibility to go and put together a plan on their own.”

He added that cities and team names don’t always need to match exactly. “This would not be the first time a team plays in a location that’s not technically its namesake,” Harris said. “The New York Jets and the New York Giants both play in New Jersey.”

The broader aim, Harris said, is to turn Northwest Indiana into a destination—something the area was once poised to become before decades of industrial decline, disinvestment, and political neglect took their toll.

There was a time when Gary stood as one of the most promising industrial cities in America. Founded in 1906 by U.S. Steel, Gary’s population and economic power surged through the 20th century. In its heyday, the city boasted bustling neighborhoods, thriving schools, and a prosperous middle class. At its peak around 1960, Gary was home to more than 178,000 people.

But a series of social and economic shifts in the latter half of the century changed that trajectory. The election of Gary’s first Black mayor, Richard G. Hatcher, in 1967—while historic and inspiring—coincided with a mass exodus of white residents, contributing to a dramatic demographic transformation and steep tax base decline.

U.S. Steel, the economic anchor of the city, eventually slashed its workforce by tens of thousands. Over the years, it has also benefited from significant tax breaks and assessment deals that substantially reduced its contributions to the city’s tax base. According to a 2018 Reuters report, U.S. Steel secured a 50% property tax cut from Gary in exchange for a $750 million investment—an agreement expected to cost the city about $35 million over 25 years. In a 2024 challenge, Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman argued that the state had drastically undervalued U.S. Steel’s Gary Works facility, citing nearby land sales as justification for a much higher estimate, as reported by the Indiana Economic Digest. An in-depth article in The New Yorker also noted that since 1999, U.S. Steel has been allowed to self-assess the value of its property, dramatically lowering its tax obligations.What was once a beacon of working-class prosperity became a symbol of post-industrial decay.

Yet, as Harris Jr. points out, the foundation for a major revival is already in place. “We’ve got the lakefronts, the beaches, the airport, the highways, the proximity to Chicago,” he said. “We have a lot of great restaurants and attractions, and of course the Dunes is not far away. We’ve already seen investments with Hard Rock Casino in Gary, the double-tracking of the South Shore Line, and there’s a convention center coming to the area.”

Support for the bill has been steady among local leaders, business owners, and residents. “People have been calling and texting me throughout the process—asking what they can do to support it, asking what committee it’s in, and congratulating me when it passed the Senate,” Harris said.

The idea of a professional sports franchise calling Northwest Indiana home may still raise eyebrows for some, but Harris believes the region is more than ready. He even likened the long-term vision to the transformation of Dubai, which just a few decades ago was a relatively underdeveloped city and is now one of the world’s premier destinations.

“Cut to—you get people in place with big ideas, big thoughts, and willing to do the work, and you have what you have in Dubai,” Harris said. “So why not Northwest Indiana?”

Indeed, the question now may not be whether Northwest Indiana is ready for a professional sports franchise, but whether Indiana as a whole is ready to reinvest in the region with the same energy, urgency, and optimism that built Gary in the first place.

House Bill 1292 doesn’t just represent a new chapter for sports in Indiana; it represents a chance to correct decades of policy neglect and rebuild the economic promise of the Calumet Region. If successful, the ripple effects will extend far beyond stadium walls—bringing jobs, investment, and renewed civic pride to a place that has always had the potential to rise again.

“This is a continuation of what we’ve already been doing,” Harris said. “And we’re just getting started.”