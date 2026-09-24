Indiana American Water opens training center in downtown Gary

New $2.2 million Gary training center introduces students to careers in water, wastewater, engineering and skilled trades.



Gone are the days at Indiana American Water when on-the-job training was simply that. New hires were assigned to a work unit after a few days of orientation and expected to follow their supervisor’s direction. It was sink or swim.

Today, Indiana American Water is taking a different approach.

The utility unveiled its new $2.2 million training center in downtown Gary, the first American Water training center in Indiana, while also launching its new “Flow Forward” workforce development program.

Flow Forward is a statewide initiative designed to connect students with career opportunities in water, wastewater, engineering, technology, operations and skilled trades.

High school students from GEO Academy’s 21st Century Charter School were special guests during the launch. The day included demonstrations, tours of the training center and conversations about careers in the water industry.

Students heard from Ellis Dumas, Chief of Staff for Gary Mayor Eddie Melton, who described Indiana American Water as an important corporate partner helping improve the city.

“This training center is the prime example of Indiana American Water saying we are going to do our share to invest in Gary,” Dumas said. “They are saying that we understand there’s a need to make sure the infrastructure is repaired.”

Later, Dumas participated in a demonstration showing how to open and close a fire hydrant.

Chuck Hughes, President and CEO of the Gary Chamber of Commerce, spent 34 years with the Gary Fire Department and praised the water company for its longtime support of emergency responders.

“You cannot imagine when fires occurred on those 30- and 40-below-zero days and firemen had to go in and save your life or your property,” Hughes said. “If a hydrant was frozen, it’s these folks who were de-icing the hydrants, winterizing them to make sure they were operable for firemen.”

The training center is part of Indiana American Water’s Northwest Indiana headquarters at 650 Madison Street and is located on the grounds of the former Jefferson Elementary School.

Along American Water Way are several structures designed to resemble customers’ homes, giving employees an opportunity to train in realistic situations.

Students watched Indiana American Water construction crews demonstrate a “Long Service Boring.” Crews tapped into a main water line to begin service for a newly built home.

Using excavation equipment and specialized machinery, crews bored underground to reach the water main on the opposite side of the street, eliminating the need to tear up pavement.

The training environment allows new employees to learn construction methods and become familiar with equipment and technology without the pressure of working in an actual emergency or customer-service situation.

Another section of the training center is dedicated to teaching employees how to safely work in confined spaces such as underground vaults, pits and tanks.

“This training center will help prepare our workforce for the future,” said Indiana American Water President Barry Suits. “Flow Forward is about passing it on to the next generation of water professionals.”

Suits said the water and wastewater industry is facing a significant workforce transition.

“Industry and federal workforce research from the American Water Works Association show that 30 to 50 percent of our water and wastewater sector workforce is eligible to retire in the next 10 years,” Suits said.

Speaking directly to the students, he added, “That’s why we are here, to entice you to think about the water and wastewater industry as a potential career path.”

Justin Mount, Operations Manager for Indiana American Water’s Gary facility, invited students from 21st Century Charter School to participate in the celebration.

“We have a chance to work with the school to show them what kind of careers exist in their own backyard,” Mount said. “Most times kids only know what their parents do.”

The school is located approximately two blocks from the utility company.

For Pete Morikus, Executive Director at 21st Century Charter School, participating in Indiana American Water’s workforce initiative gives students another opportunity to discover careers they may not have previously considered.

“We have culinary, nursing, construction, education and social services in our Career & Technical Education program,” Morikus said. “This is an amazing opportunity for them, as young learners, to grow for their own success and their families.”