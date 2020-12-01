Indiana AG Curtis Hill must pay $19k for disciplinary case

Crusader Staff Report
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has been ordered to pay more than $19,000 after he was accused of groping a state lawmaker and three women during a party in 2018.
The order, issued November 20 by the Indiana Supreme Court, directs Hill to pay a total of $19,068.54.
To break it down, Hill must pay: $16,247.55 for former Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby’s work as the case’s hearing officer; $2,737.66 for investigative expenses; and $83.33 for court costs.
That $19,000 figure is one-third of the original $57,000 Indiana’s attorney disciplinary commission proposed Hill pay back in September. However, in October, Hill disputed that proposal, his lawyer arguing he should instead pay around $17,400.
The Supreme Court found “by clear and convincing evidence that (Hill) committed the criminal act of battery” against the women. The women say Hill drunkenly groped them during a March 2018 party at an Indianapolis bar.
Hill denies any wrongdoing. His bid for reelection failed when he lost the Republican nomination in June to former U.S. Representative Todd Rokita. Rokita will take Hill’s place as Indiana’s Attorney General in January.
That same month, Hill completed a 30-day suspension of his law license for the “groping case.”
Hill oversees a staff of more than 400 employees spread across multiple divisions. On November 8, 2016, Hill was elected Attorney General in record-breaking fashion. More than 1.64 million Hoosiers cast ballots for Hill, making him the top vote-getter of any elected official in Indiana history. He took office as Attorney General on January 9, 2017.
A native of Elkhart, Indiana, Hill is the youngest of five children. He credits his parents Curtis Sr., and Eleanor as his inspiration toward public service and leadership. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in business from Indiana University, Bloomington and later received his law degree from IU as well. It was during law school that he met his wife Teresa and together they are raising their five children: Halle, Mallory, Curtis III, Isabella and Abraham.
Hill began his legal career in the general private practice of law while serving as a part-time deputy prosecuting attorney in Elkhart County. In 2002, Hill ran for his first public office, winning the first of his four elections as prosecuting attorney with nearly 80 percent of the vote.
I’m glad Todd Rokita defeated Curtis Hill, a bad role model. (@_@)