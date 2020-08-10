Independent Monitoring Team – Chicago Police Department Consent Decree

Federal Court Listening Sessions August 19 & 20

The Court is gathering details from Chicago’s communities for the Independent Monitor’s special report on the City of Chicago’s and Chicago Police Department’s responses to the protests and unrest since the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Judge Robert M. Dow Jr., Independent Monitor Maggie Hickey, and Inspector General Joe Ferguson are asking members of Chicago’s communities to share their experiences. Community members may provide an oral statement during a public listening session or submit a written statement.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the listening sessions will take place virtually on Zoom video conferencing and will also be live-streamed on YouTube. The Independent Monitoring Team will post the YouTube link on its website just before each listening session: www.cpdmonitoringteam.com

Like almost all court proceedings, the listening sessions will be held on the record and be accessible to the public and the news media. The listening sessions will take place on August 19th and 20th, from 1:00 – 5:00 PM. Anyone interested in participating in a listening session must register by August 12, 2020. People who would like to speak at the listening sessions can register for each day using the links below. If more people sign up to speak at the sessions than time permits, the Court will randomly determine the speakers using a computer program. Representatives from the Coalition, from the Office of the Illinois Attorney General, and the City of Chicago will provide opening remarks on the first day. See Consent Decree Paragraph 709.

Anyone who needs assistance registering for a session may contact the Independent Monitoring Team at contact@cpdmonitoringteam.com

If you need accommodations, please include them in your registration. Please direct any questions about accommodations to the Independent Monitoring Team at listeningsessions@cpdmonitoringteam.com

Community members may mail or hand-deliver a written statement to the Clerk of the U.S. District Court in the Everett McKinley Dirksen Federal Building in Downtown Chicago by 4:30 PM on Thursday, August 20, 2020. The Court will not accept emails, voicemails, or anonymous statements. For more details on submitting a written statement, please click on the button below.