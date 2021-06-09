Indeed Presents Rising Voices

In partnership with Chicago native and award-winning writer, creator and actor Lena Waithe and her company Hillman Grad Productions, “Indeed: Rising Voices” was created to uncover, invest in and share stories created by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) filmmakers across the U.S. around the meaning of work and the idea that jobs have the power to change us all. Indeed, the world’s number one job site, Ventureland and PRETTYBIRD filmmakers and program mentors Calmatic, Paul Hunter and Melina Matsoukas selected the 10 winning screenplays.

“Rising Voices” will debut 10 shorts from 10 filmmaker teams at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday, June 16. Participating filmmakers include: Johnson Cheng, David Fortune, Stacy Pascal Gaspard, Deondray & Quincy LeNear Gossfield, Kantú Lentz, Boma Iluma, Gabriela Ortega, Dre Ryan, Elisee Junior St. Preux and Shelly Yo.

Each filmmaker was awarded a $10,000 writing fee, received a $100,000 production budget, a dedicated line production crew through Hillman Grad and 271 Films and had access to an additional $25,000 COVID budget to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. At least one winning filmmaker will receive an additional $75,000 to create new work for Indeed as a non-exclusive filmmaker in-residence.

Filmmaker finalists, and their films, include:

Boma Lluma: University of Southern California graduate with studies in theater, cinema and International Relations. Boma directed the visual art piece, Negus, which premiered in LA art circles in 2019. He followed this with HEiRS for Nike’s Air Jordan, a Generation Z reimagining of the brand, which premiered at 2020’s New York Fashion Week followed by a showcase at Jumpman LA.

COMFORT: After an ICE raid, a Nigerian immigrant father must tell his son why his mother is not coming home.

David Fortune: Born the eighth of 10 children, David Fortune gives praises to his family as the biggest supporters of his filmmaking dreams.

SHOEBOX: After sweeping hair at a local barbershop, a 12-year-old boy uses his first payment to honor his late mother.

Deondray Gossfield and Quincy LeNear Gossfield: The Gossfields are married, award-winning filmmakers and TV producers.

FLAMES: Unresolved issues and old resentments ignite a forbidden blaze between two childhood friends that must be doused if one is to have any chance of escaping the past.

Dre Ryan: Ryan can attest to the fact that a filmmaker’s journey is often non-linear. After graduating from film school, directing opportunities in Hollywood were few and far between, and she was unable to finance her own films. Needing to support her family, Dre switched career paths and became a clinical therapist before finally getting booked in a writer’s room.

CINEPHILE: Determined to portray an authentic depiction of female pleasure for her role in a film, a movie star accepts her therapist’s offer for an unconventional treatment and discovers the enigma of desire.

Elisee Junior St Preux: Cultivated by the shady palm trees of North Miami Beach and the delicate cuisine of Haiti, St Preux exploits his craft in film as an actor, writer and director.

AURINKO IN ADAGIO: Isolated from society in a deserted delta community with his austere father, a child musical prodigy prepares for the audition of a lifetime while navigating a newfound skill in ancestral dreaming.

Gabriela Ortega: Dominican born Ortega was raised in a matriarch where work was a rare privilege for women. Inspired by her process of decolonization, self-healing and learning about her ancestors, Gabriela wrote a film that explores the limitations of generational curses and gives power to emotional work.

​HUELLA: Following the death of her grandmother, a disenchanted flamenco dancer resigned to a desk job is forced to rekindle her passion by confronting a family curse.

Johnson Cheng: Cheng’s films have been official selections at over 100 international film festivals, including Tribeca, AFI FEST, Toronto, and many others.

ONLY THE MOON STANDS STILL: The sun rises and sets. The stars dance and fade away. Only the moon stands still.

Kantú Lentz: Lentz described her passion for visual storytelling as innate, passed down from her photojournalist mother and her portrait photographer grandmother.

COCHE BOMBA: Rosa loves aliens and hates everything else, including her annoying little sister. When a car bomb detonates, Rosa must bring her sister to safety by convincing her that aliens have arrived.

Shelly Yo: Yo grew up in the suburbs of LA, a daughter to working class Korean immigrants. Surrounded by friends of wealthier backgrounds, Yo felt inferior and questioned her mother’s work ethic, but she ultimately gained a deeper level of understanding, respect, and connection with her mother.

SOFT SOUNDS OF PEELING FRUIT:​A coming of age story of a rebellious Korean American teenager named Hayoung who discovers the complexities of her mother’s love.

Stacy Pascal Gaspard: When Pascal Gaspard’s family immigrated to the United States, the impetus was to allow their children the opportunity to get a good education and chase the American Dream.

SOÑADORA: A young Caribbean immigrant mother struggling to make ends meet at her fabric factory job finds a release through her abandoned dream of dance.

