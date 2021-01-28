Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman to perform at Super Bowl

By Analis

Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who captured the nation’s attention at the presidential inauguration, will be among the performers on Super Bowl Sunday, the NFL announced Wednesday.

On Jan. 20, Gorman became the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. History, performing an original poem titled “The Hill We Climb.” The poem called for unity and healing in the country while championing diversity and celebrating change in the nation.

On Feb. 7 from inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, Gorman will recite a new poem that will recognize three honorary game captains chosen by the NFL who have exemplified leadership in their communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Honorary captains include Marine Corps veteran James Martin, COVID ICU nurse manager Suzie Dorner and educator Trimaine Davis and will participate in the official on-field Coin Toss ceremony.

Gorman will be performing in front of about 22,000 fans in the stands at this year’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Among those, the league has invited 7,500 healthcare professionals who have worked on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic.

This article originally appeared on USA Today.