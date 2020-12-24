In times such as these: Nothing is more important than prayer

By Vernon A. Williams

(EDITOR’S NOTE: No one alive has faced a global pandemic. As we approach the end of one of the most turbulent years in history, rather than politics, predictions or empty promises, PRAYER emerges as the most prevailing need; genuine conversa­tion with God. This is the first of two columns celebrating the pow­er of prayer!)

First of 12: Prayerer #GRATITUDE

Heavenly Father,

Before we seek anything of you, we bring gratitude to you. Thank You for what you’ve already done. In the words of the spiritual, Your Grace and Mercy brought us through. We’re living this moment because of You. We want to Thank You and Praise You too! ‘Cause Your Grace and Mercy brought us through.

As we begin the 12 days leading up to celebration of salvation, nev­er allow the Reason for the Season to escape our spirit even for a mo­ment. Remind us that we show our love for You in how we treat one another. And let kingdom-minded words, thoughts and deeds be our first priority.

Prayer 2 of 12: #STRENGTH

Heavenly Father,

We thank You for the blessing of strength in our weakness. We thank You for allowing our souls to be an­chored in the Lord through the stormiest seas.

Thank You for strength when our BODIES are weak, ravaged by illness or injury. Thank You for strength when our MINDS are weak, tor­mented by doubt, depression and de­spair. Thank You for strength when our SPIRITS are weak, plagued by dread, unfaithfulness and confusion. You are our strength, Lord!

Isaiah 40:31 says: “…they that wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles, they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”

Every Word of God is true, so we thank You right now, Lord, for the renewal of our strength in all things righteous!

Prayer 3 of 12: #TRUST

Heavenly Father, Thank you for giving us the wis­dom to trust Your perfect plan and to place our fate into Your hand. Lord, grant us the discernment to know who to trust in these uncertain times. Most importantly, never let us waver in our trust in You – even when the enemy tries to plant seeds of doubt.

Proverbs 3:5-6 teaches: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”

Lord, we pray for ourselves the character to remain trustworthy, whether among acquaintances or stranger, friend or foe, under any circumstance; to live with integrity that reflects our Christ walk. Finally, Lord, remove all self-doubt and empower us to trust ourselves, our instincts and our decisions whenever we pay and then act in obedience to Your will.

Prayer 4 of 12: #POSITIVITY

Heavenly Father,

Thank you for not giving up on us even when we almost gave up on ourselves. Grant us peace and love that breaks chains of negativity. Help us shun those who hinder or thwart our walk with their own un­faithfulness. Surround us with angels assigned to direct our path.

Lord, never let us forget that we wrestle not against flesh and blood but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of dark­ness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. No matter what we’ve gone through, or are suf­fering this moment, remind us that with the Lord on our side, whom shall we fear?

Romans 12:12 says: “Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer.” Jesus can do any­thing but fail. Lord, empower our positive seeds sown to yield a boun­tiful harvest of blessings.

Prayer 5 of 12: #INTERCESSION

Heavenly Father,

Remind us that prayer should nev­er be all about us! Thank you for re­vealing needs of others – taking us be­yond our selfish concerns. We come in supplication offering intercesso­ry prayer for a child, a parent, a rel­ative, a friend, an acquaintance, a col­league, a neighbor, a relative, a friend, an adversary, a parishioner, a man or woman of God, even a stranger who is standing in the need of prayer.

Lord, we ask that you meet them at their needs – spoken and unspo­ken. The effectual fervent prayer of the righteous availeth much. Bless somebody, Lord, change the atmo­sphere! Heal, comfort, save souls, re­vive faith, work miracles!

Have your way, Lord! We receive it as already done and thank you right now!

Prayer 6 of 12: #DISCRETION

Heavenly Father,

Thank you for giving us a mind to make righteous choices that guide our thoughts, deeds and words in a manner pleasing to You. Let the Holy Spirit be a filter that keeps us from indiscriminately blurting out that which offends, damages, ma­ligns or bears false witness. Help us shun rumor and gossip.

Ephesians 4:29 says: “Let no cor­rupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear.”

Lord, we pray discretion in every ut­terance that the words of our mouths and meditation of our hearts will be acceptable in thy sight. In Jesus’ name, amen.