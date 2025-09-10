IN task force pushes for permanent AI commission

Indiana lawmakers are preparing for more oversight of artificial intelligence.

The state’s Artificial Intelligence Task Force voted Tuesday to recommend creating a permanent commission to study the fast-growing technology.

Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, who co-chairs the task force, said the recommendation is designed to keep lawmakers engaged year-round.

“The goal would be that we establish this permanent commission to meet on a more regular basis,” Brown explained. “So we don’t cram all these really big topics in a short period of time and then wait a whole nine months to meet again.”

Brown stresses AI will affect every part of daily life. Supporters said a standing commission will help lawmakers balance opportunity with consumer protection. They warned if Indiana waits too long, technology could advance faster than regulations.

Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, is the other co-chair of the group. He believes Indiana must stay ahead as more bills on AI arrive at the Statehouse.

“This is absolutely the path we need to go on,” Lehman contended. “There will be more and more AI type bills moving forward into the future, and I think eventually at some point, I can get around some sort of a technology committee that has some guidance from a task force like this. I think we’re going to be playing catch-up.”

Other task force members raised concerns about cost. They argued agencies already face tight budgets and investing in new technology oversight may take resources away from other priorities.

The task force unanimously passed the recommendation. Lawmakers are expected to review the final report when the General Assembly reconvenes.