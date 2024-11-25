In Rain or Snow CTA is Your Ride to all the Bright Lights, Fun and Disney Magic with Mickey and Minnie on the ‘Mag Mile’

CTA’s trains and buses are the best and most affordable ways to get to Chicago’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival and Parade on Michigan Avenue this weekend; construction work to temporarily impact the Purple Line

Snowy streets stifling traffic and slowing trips? CTA can help avoid traffic and parking hassles to get to the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival and other festivities across Chicagoland.

And let’s not forget the Allstate CTA Holiday Train and Bus launch next week, bringing cheer to every corner of Chicago. Beginning Tuesday, November 26, the Allstate CTA Holiday Bus will begin traveling along 17 bus routes. Launched in 2014, this joyful bus brings cheer to the streets of Chicago as it plays holiday music, dazzles with festive lights and features Santa and Chicago’s other reindeer, “Ralphie” as depicted on the exterior wrap of the vehicle. Visit transitchicago.com/holidaybustracker to see the whereabouts of the bus in real-time while it is in service during scheduled hours.

Now in its 33rd year of operation, the beloved Holiday Train begins chauffeuring Santa and his elves around town Friday morning, November 29. You can follow the Holiday Train via the CTA Train Tracker: transitchicago.com/traintracker. Look for the candy cane icon to find the Holiday Train and when it might be getting close to your neighborhood station.

Standard CTA fares apply for the holiday bus and train.

Customers can save money riding the CTA by purchasing an unlimited rides pass, either the 1-Day ($5) – far more economical and convenient than the price of gas and parking – or the 3-Day ($15) pass – a real budget-saving move.

Service for Upcoming Events

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Millennium Park, Near Michigan Avenue & Washington Street. – Fri. 11/22 at 5 p.m.

Service:

· Rail: All rail lines downtown will get you access to the event.

· Loop Elevated: Exit at either Washington/Wabash and walk east

· Red Line: Exit at Lake and walk east

· Blue Line: Exit at Washington and walk east

· Bus: Multiple bus routes in the area will be rerouted. Check out the alerts on our website for more information: https://www.transitchicago.com/alerts/

Magnificent Mile Lights Festival and Parade

Michigan Avenue between Oak Street and Wacker Drive – Sat. 11/23

· Festival: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

· Parade: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

· Fireworks: 7 p.m. – 7:05 p.m.

Service:

Rail: Take the Red Line and exit at the Chicago or Grand stations.

Bus: Several CTA bus routes that serve the area will be rerouted, including the following:

#3 King Drive

#4 Cottage Grove

#J14 Jeffrey Jump

#65 Grand

#146 Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express

#147 Outer DuSable Lake Shore Express

#151 Sheridan

For additional route information check our website: https://www.transitchicago.com/schedules/

United Center Events

· Florida Panthers vs. Chicago Blackhawks – Thu. 11/21 at 7:30 p.m.

· Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls – Fri. 11/22 at 7 p.m.

· Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls – Sat. 11/23 at 7 p.m.

· Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks – Wed. 11/27 at 7:30 p.m.

Service:

· Rail: Take the Green Line and exit at the new Damen station or exit at the Ashland station from either a Green or Pink line train.

Bus: Get to and from the following events via the #20 Madison and #50 Damen bus routes. Customers can also take the #19 United Center Express route post event.

Soldier Field

Service on the #128 Soldier Field Express and #146 Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express routes

· Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears – Sun. 11/24 at 12 p.m.

Weekend Work to Temporarily Impact Purple Line Service

Between 6 a.m. on Sun. 11/24 and 2 a.m. on Mon. 11/25 rail service on the Purple Line will not operate between Linden and Howard (More details)

· Shuttle buses will replace rail service between Linden and Howard in both directions.

· The shuttle buses will make stops near Dempster, Foster, and Noyes stations and direct stops at South Blvd, Main, Davis, Central, and Linden stations.

· Service changes are due to track maintenance work to ensure that trains continue to operate safely along the Purple Line.

Know before you go!

The CTA strongly recommends customers allow extra travel time and plan ahead by downloading the Ventra app, which allows you to manage your Ventra account, and also features a new trip planning tool powered by Google Maps.

Fare payment options: We offer a variety of convenient payment options—from smart devices to contactless credit cards. Learn more about payment options and ways you can maximize your dollars with our lower-priced unlimited-ride passes by visiting: transitchicago.com/fares/

Service updates: Stay in the loop on CTA service changes and alerts by subscribing to CTA Updates. For details about all CTA service, call 312-836-7000 or visit the CTA website at transitchicago.com.