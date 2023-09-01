Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Crusader Newspaper Group

In Memory of Captain Bill Pinkney

Photo caption: Captain Bill Pinkney

It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing our beloved member, Captain Bill Pinkney. Bill was a world-class sailor and history maker, being the first African-American to solo circumnavigate the globe via the Cape of Good Hope and Cape Horn, as detailed in his books. Bill’s immeasurable impact our yachting club community and support of the Jackson Park Yacht club in particular will forever be remembered and appreciated. We honor his memory and extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this time.

Stay tuned for more updates and acknowledgements.

