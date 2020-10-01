IMPACT Organization to Host Voter Registration Drives at Fresh County Market

In the final weeks before Election Day, a local organization is doing its part to increase voter participation in Gary and surrounding areas. IMPACT – Citizens Working to Make a Difference in Our Communities will host voter registration drives on Friday, October 2nd and 3rd from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Fresh County Market located at 2550 Arthur St.

The group will also have absentee ballot information and answer any voter-related questions from residents. Oliver Gilliam is one of the original members of the organization that has been in existence for 10 years.

“This election is one of the most important in recent history,” said Gilliam. “IMPACT wants to get as many people in our community registered to vote as possible so their voices can be heard and interests represented.”

For more information about IMPACT, call 219-730-9216 or 219-949-9216.