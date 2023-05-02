Ilottery player wins $1.1 million on Lucky Day Lotto

An Illinois iLottery player is heading into May as a newly-minted millionaire. The lucky online player won $1.1 million playing Lucky Day Lotto on Sunday.

The winner matched all five numbers for the April 30 midday drawing to hit the jackpot and become the latest Lucky Day Lotto millionaire. The winning numbers were: 9-24-27-30-40.

This is the third online Lucky Day Lotto millionaire, and the fifth Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of a million dollars or more playing Lucky Day Lotto so far this year.

In total, more than 27,000 winning tickets were sold in Sunday midday’s Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize. Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week. Tickets for the game can be purchased in store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.