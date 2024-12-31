Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum ends January 4

The 12th annual Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum, hailed as one of the best winter light shows in the country by U.S. News and World Report and USA Today, continues to brighten up the holiday season through Jan. 4, 2025.

More than 2 million people have experienced Illumination since its inception in 2013. “Illumination continues to be a standout holiday experience, drawing national recognition for its fresh take on holiday light displays, where the trees themselves are the main attraction, not just the lights,” said Amy Scott, the Arboretum’s head of exhibitions.

The one-of-a-kind spectacle of color, light and music incorporates new and updated features each year. This season’s celebration of trees in winter features a vibrant, new display of interactive tree shapes synchronized to different musical instruments in the Arboretum’s Grand Garden, along an ADA-compliant, one-mile walking trail with 17 immersive light displays.

“What sets the Arboretum’s holiday light displays apart is our focus on the natural beauty of trees in winter, creating a unique, family-friendly experience that celebrates the season in a way no other light show does,” Scott said. “It’s an outdoor holiday tradition that families look forward to every year.”

Along the trail, a concession tent serves hot chocolate, snacks, alcoholic beverages and s’mores kits to be enjoyed at warming bonfires. A keepsake temperature-activated color-changing ceramic mug will be available for purchase. Guests can also enjoy a hot meal in the Ginkgo Restaurant overlooking the Meadow Lake finale.

The exhibition was custom designed and developed uniquely for the Arboretum in partnership with international media and exhibit designers Lightswitch LLC, and features energy-efficient, eco-friendly LED lighting.

Tickets are available online at mortonarb.org and in person at the Arboretum Visitor Center during operating hours. Ticket prices for Illumination vary based on the day and time selected. Members receive the lowest ticket prices, with a 20% discount. Children three and younger are admitted free of charge. In addition, the Arboretum is offering deeply reduced Illumination ticket prices for Electronic Benefits Transfer EBT/LINK) and WIC cardholders through the Museums for All program at $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Illumination is generously sponsored by Invesco QQQ and ComEd.