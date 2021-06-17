Illinois vaccine lottery to offer $10M in cash prizes, scholarships to vaccinated residents

ABC7 Chicago

Illinois has a new incentive to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 – and it gives residents a shot at winning up to $1 million.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced “All In For The Win” Thursday, a vaccine sweepstakes offering up to $10 million in prizes.

Pritzker is hoping the allure of cash prizes will be the ticket to getting more people vaccinated, but the vaccine lottery is also meant to reward those who have already gotten their shots.

“There’s no sign up, no forms, no waiting in line. You did your part already. And this is a way of saying thank you,” Pritzker said. “It’s also our way of saying to those who haven’t yet been vaccinated, please join us.”

Everyone who has at least their first shot will be automatically be entered because their information is in state databases. Getting your first dose before July 1 ensures you’ll be entered into every draw.

Vaccinated adults are eligible to win three $1 million jackpots and 40 $100,000 cash prizes. Vaccinated youth will be entered into a $3 million scholarship pool, where 20 $150,000 scholarship awards for those ages 12-17 are up for grabs.

Two-thirds of Illinoisans over 12 have already gotten at least their first dose, putting the state well on the way to reaching the 70% goal President Biden set for July 4th. Still, nearly 3 million Illinois residents have not gotten vaccinated.

“I think there are still many people we call the moveable middle,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director, Illinois Dept. of Public Health. “Maybe, you know, the chance to win $100,000 or a million dollars, or a college scholarship for their child is just that nudge to get them off of their seat and get the vaccine.”

The first drawing will take place on Thursday, July 8, and will continue weekly drawings through August 26. Winners will be notified by the Illinois Department of Public Health, they can remain anonymous. The money for the promotion is coming from federal covid relief money.

Illinois Vaccine Lottery Drawing Schedule

1st Drawing: Thursday, July 8

– Adults: $1 million winner will be drawn from a statewide pool

– Youth: Three $150,000 scholarship winners will be drawn from a statewide pool

$100K Mondays: July 12 – August 16

-Three winners of $100K cash prizes will be chosen every Monday from a statewide pool

-Drawing dates are:

Monday, July 19

Monday, July 26

Monday, August 2

Monday, August 9

Monday, August 16

Regional Drawings: Thursday, August 12

-Two winners from each of the 11 Restore Illinois regions will be drawn for $100K cash prizes

Grand Finale:

-Adults: Two $1 million cash prizes are picked from a statewide pool

-Youths: Eleven $150K scholarships, one from each Restore Illinois region, and six additional $150K scholarships from a statewide pool, will be chosen – for a total of 17 awards

This article originally appeared on ABC7 Chicago.