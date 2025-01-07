Illinois ushers in new laws focused on health, equity, and rights in 2025

Lt. Governor Julianna Stratton

Illinois will implement a series of transformative laws on January 1, 2025, to improve public health, ensure equity in maternal healthcare, and safeguard reproductive rights. These legislative milestones, championed by Governor JB Pritzker and state lawmakers, reaffirm Illinois’ commitment to creating a healthier and more equitable future.

Birth Equity Initiative Tackles Maternal Health Disparities

The Birth Equity Initiative, a hallmark of the new legislation, is a direct response to alarming disparities in maternal health outcomes, particularly for Black mothers. Under the initiative, Illinois will now provide coverage for certified professional midwives, perinatal doulas, and birth workers. Additionally, postpartum mothers will have access to home-visiting services for one year, offering personalized and culturally competent care.

Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton emphasized the initiative’s transformative potential:

“Starting January 1, Illinois mothers will have coverage for certified professional midwives, perinatal doulas, birth workers, and home-visiting services for one year postpartum—the kind of personalized, culturally-aware care that we know makes a difference,” Stratton said.

These measures aim to reduce maternal mortality rates in Illinois, which are among the highest in the nation for Black women. By prioritizing equitable access to maternal care, the initiative seeks to eliminate systemic barriers that have historically marginalized economically disadvantaged and minority families.

Protecting Reproductive Rights Amid National Challenges

Illinois continues to lead in defending reproductive rights through Public Act 103-0785, which prohibits discrimination based on reproductive health decisions in employment, housing, financial credit, and public accommodations. This measure expands the Illinois Human Rights Act, ensuring that individuals have the freedom to make decisions about fertility treatments, abortion, and other family planning options without fear of retaliation.

“At a time when reproductive rights are under attack across the nation, Illinois is standing strong,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “This law makes it clear: no one should face discrimination for making personal decisions about their reproductive health.”

The law underscores Illinois’ commitment to personal autonomy, with Lt. Governor Stratton highlighting its significance as a declaration of human dignity. The protections extend to decisions such as in-vitro fertilization, prenatal care, and miscarriage management, making Illinois a haven for reproductive freedom.

In the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned, ProPublica reported the tragic deaths of two women whose lives could have been saved had they had access to legal abortion care. One woman died from complications of an ectopic pregnancy that ruptured, and the other succumbed to sepsis after experiencing an incomplete miscarriage. Both deaths highlight the critical need for timely medical intervention during pregnancy-related emergencies—situations that may demand the termination of a pregnancy to protect the life of the pregnant individual.

Several health conditions can arise during pregnancy that require such medical intervention to prevent life-threatening complications. Examples include:

1. Severe Preeclampsia and Eclampsia: Life-threatening conditions involving high blood pressure, organ damage, and seizures.

2. Ectopic Pregnancy: A non-viable pregnancy that implants outside the uterus and risks fatal internal bleeding.

3. Placental Abruption: The early detachment of the placenta from the uterine wall, causing severe bleeding and oxygen deprivation.

4. Severe Infection (Sepsis): Infections that can lead to multi-organ failure if untreated.

5. Cardiac Conditions: Pre-existing or pregnancy-induced heart issues that can escalate to heart failure.

6. Cancer Diagnosed During Pregnancy: Aggressive cancers requiring treatments incompatible with continuing pregnancy.

7. Severe Hemorrhage: Excessive bleeding from conditions like placenta previa or uterine rupture.

8. Fetal Anomalies with Maternal Health Threats: Conditions like mirror syndrome, where a fetal anomaly endangers the mother’s health.

9. Pulmonary Embolism or Deep Vein Thrombosis: Life-threatening blood clots requiring immediate medical attention.

These examples underscore the complexity of pregnancy and the necessity of access to comprehensive medical care, including the ability to terminate a pregnancy when required to save a life. Illinois’ proactive stance on reproductive rights ensures that individuals in the state are protected from such tragedies, safeguarding access to life-saving healthcare and championing personal autonomy.

Public Health Laws Target Lead Exposure and Other Risks

Several public health laws and rules will also take effect in the new year, including stricter standards for childhood lead exposure. Under the updated law, public health interventions will now be triggered by blood lead levels exceeding 3.5 micrograms per deciliter—lower than the previous threshold of 5 micrograms. Families can find out if they reside in a high-risk ZIP code by visiting the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website or consulting their pediatrician.

Historical data on housing age, socioeconomic factors, and prior cases of lead exposure often determine high-risk ZIP codes. Communities with older housing stock, frequently in economically disadvantaged areas, are more likely to experience lead contamination due to deteriorating lead-based paint and outdated plumbing systems.

Impact of Lead in Plumbing on Lead Poisoning

Lead exposure can occur through various sources, including lead-based paint, contaminated soil, and drinking water. In Chicago, a recent study estimated that nearly 70 percent of children under the age of six are exposed to lead from their home tap water according to a March 18, 2024, investigative report published in JAMA Pediatrics and later quoted in a PBS New York affiliate WSKG news report written by Pien Huang and published April 1, 2024.

This highlights the significant role that lead in plumbing plays in overall lead exposure. However, precise percentages attributing lead poisoning cases solely to plumbing are challenging to determine due to multiple exposure pathways.

The interventions include home inspections to identify lead sources and public health nurse visits to educate families on prevention measures. “Reducing the allowable blood lead level will enable earlier intervention and potentially prevent long-term harm,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.

Other notable public health measures include

• SB 3115: Requires nursing homes undergoing a change in ownership to develop and submit a comprehensive care plan for residents, ensuring continuity of care.

• HB 5429: Mandates that assisted living facilities seek approval from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) for construction or major renovations, enhancing safety standards.

• HB 3521: Extends hospital reporting requirements for patient abuse by staff to include affiliated clinics and healthcare providers.

• HB 4667: Implements stricter inspection requirements and revised licensing fees for mobile home parks, aiming to improve living conditions for residents.

• SB 2662: Prohibits deceptive advertising of electronic cigarettes designed to mislead parents or educators about their true purpose as tobacco products.

• SB 3350: Expands access to free fentanyl test strips, an effort to combat the opioid crisis by enabling individuals to detect the presence of the deadly substance in drugs.

Addressing Systemic Inequities in Black and

Low-Income Communities

These legislative measures are particularly significant for Black and economically disadvantaged communities. The Birth Equity Initiative addresses the systemic neglect of Black mothers in maternal healthcare. At the same time, the expanded reproductive rights protections ensure that low-income women have the freedom to make critical health decisions without interference. Additionally, the stricter lead exposure standards directly benefit families in high-risk ZIP codes, providing the tools to prevent lifelong harm from lead contamination.

The new laws reflect Illinois’ holistic approach to addressing systemic inequities. By integrating healthcare reforms, legal protections, and public health initiatives, the state continues to set a national example for innovation and equity.

Visit the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Department of Human Rights websites for more information about these laws and the resources available to residents.