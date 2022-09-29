Illinois treasurer candidate warns of tax increases post-election

By Andrew Hensel

The Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer is speaking out against Democratic lawmakers and warns tax increases are coming after the November election.

Tom Demmer, a state representative from Dixon, hosted a news conference Wednesday and said the Democrats are being secretive with the public about their post-election plans.

“The concerning item I want to talk about today is how Illinois Democrats seem to be hiding many of their pending tax increases until right after the election,” Demmer said.

Demmer, who faces off against incumbent Democratic Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs in the November election, said some of the increases are already going into effect.

“On Jan. 1, this temporary gas tax freeze expires, and the gas tax will increase again. That was timed to cover just half a year and push us right past the election,” Demmer said. “Cook County residents have not seen what they will be required to pay this year and will not see until the end of the year. Again conveniently timed until after the election.”

Demmer also spoke about potential increases in the unemployment tax and decreased benefits for unemployment because of the persistent unemployment trust fund debt.

Frerichs’ campaign offered this statement to The Center Square in response to Demmer’s claims.

“Tom Demmer finally admitted he opposed efforts to lower the gas and grocery tax to give working families a little bit of relief. Good for him. After months of telling lies about taxing retirement income, honesty can be liberating,” the campaign said.

Frerichs has been in office since 2015 and previously served in the Illinois Senate. Frerichs and Demmer will face off in the Nov. 8 general election. Early voting begins Thursday.

This article originally appeared on The Center Square.