Illinois Tollway to Host Workshop for Small and Diverse Businesses on November 8

The Illinois Tollway will host a “Contracting With Government” workshop in Chicago on November 8, aiming to connect small, diverse, and veteran-owned businesses with state contracting opportunities. The event, scheduled at the South Shore Cultural Center, offers workshops and resources designed to help these businesses secure government contracts for services and products, including IT services.

The initiative aligns with Illinois’ commitment to supporting local businesses, with Governor JB Pritzker emphasizing the importance of small businesses in the state’s economy. “By equipping small, diverse, and veteran-owned businesses with essential resources, this workshop empowers them to pursue valuable state contract opportunities,” Pritzker said in a statement.

Partnering agencies such as the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology and the Chicago Transit Authority will provide insights into contracting processes, while tech companies like Accenture, CDWG, and Cisco will be available for networking. Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse highlighted the importance of diversifying the Tollway’s contractor pool, stating, “This event is part of our efforts to ensure our contractors reflect the diverse communities we serve across Northern Illinois.”

Workshops will cover topics like navigating the Illinois Procurement Gateway and getting Business Enterprise Program (BEP) certification. Businesses can register on the Illinois Tollway website, and on-site registration starts at 9:30 a.m. on November 8, with the event running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.