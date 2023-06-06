Illinois Tollway to host informational meeting and share 2023 DBE disparity study report

The Illinois Tollway will host an informational meeting to provide the public with an opportunity to learn more about its 2023 DBE Disparity Study report examining contracting practices and its Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program.

The information meeting, including a presentation by Colette Holt & Associates, will be held June 8 at 2 p.m. in the Illinois Tollway’s Downers Grove Headquarters. Members of the public can also attend virtually by registering here in the Diversity section of the Tollway’s website www.illinoistollway.com.

The Illinois Tollway’s DBE Program is designed to reduce barriers that limit opportunities for small, minority- and women-owned firms to participate on construction and related professional services contracts awarded by the agency.

The Tollway Board of Directors approved the study on May 25, 2023 to help update the Tollway’s DBE policies to remove obstacles limiting the utilization of small, minority and women-owned firms in competing for agency contracts. The 2023 DBE Disparity Study report is available in the Diversity section on the Tollway’s website.

The 2023 DBE Disparity Study was undertaken as part of a continuing effort by the Illinois Tollway to ensure equal opportunities in all aspects of its Move Illinois capital program, including contracting and consulting.

Conducted by Colette Holt & Associates, the study analyzed how the agency awards construction and professional services contracts, including reviewing the use of the agency’s DBE Program. The study also examined whether disparities exist between the opportunities and experiences of DBEs in the contracting process and the availability of such businesses compared to the utilization of non-DBEs for those contracts. Finally, the study makes recommendations on potential improvements the Tollway could make to further increase the impact of the DBE Program on disadvantaged firms.

The Tollway has worked to increase access to opportunities for small businesses, D/M/WBEs and underemployed individuals through a variety of specialized programs, including the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program, the Business Enterprise Program (BEP), the Veterans Business Program and the Partnering For Growth Program.

The agency also has created a Small Business Initiative and Technical Assistance program for small and diverse businesses as well as developed workforce training programs including the Earned Credit Program and ConstructionWorks.

