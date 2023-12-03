Illinois Tollway sends fine for violations to car dealership in fraud case

Driven Auto of Oak Forest

A car dealership in Oak Forest had at least four vehicles that ran up toll violations with a license plate that once belonged to a Crusader journalist, according to sources aware of the situation.

That’s more cars than the two that the Crusader originally reported in a story two weeks ago, about Driven Auto of Oak Forest. The dealership obtained the license plates after a Crusader journalist traded in a Chrysler Sebring and bought a new car.

Sources say Driven Auto was using the license plates as a transporter for other cars.

Those same sources say the Illinois Tollway will send the bill of $688.20 to Driven Auto of Oak Forest to pay for the violations, the Crusader has learned. The car dealership originally said the plates were given to CarMax but that remains uncertain when it sold the Chrysler Sebring to them.

CarMax isn’t saying anything. When asked to verify the transaction, CarMax in an email said “The privacy of our customers is extremely important. We are unable to disclose any information outside of the individual or company who completed the transaction with CarMax.”

It’s the latest development in a fraud case where a Lexus and BMW were caught committing numerous toll violations with license plates once owned by the Crusader journalist. Sources said the plates were also used by drivers of a Ford Explorer and a Nissan that ran up toll violations.

Dan Rozek, spokesperson for the Illinois Tollway, said in an email, “The Tollway’s policy for disputing tolls allows drivers to present documents indicating they no longer own the vehicle that accrued the tolls, which you did successfully by showing you sold your car to the dealership, Driven Auto.

“At that point, the dealer became the owner of record and then had the responsibility to destroy or remove the car’s license plates before selling the vehicle.

“Under our policy, the dealership then became responsible for the unpaid tolls accrued by the driver of the car carrying those license plates.”

On June 1, the Crusader journalist bought a Ford Bronco at Driven Auto in Oak Forest after trading in a Chrysler Sebring that included the Sebring’s license plates. The car dealership promised to mail the license plates but never did.

One month after the purchase, the journalist received bills from the Illinois Tollway showing multiple toll violations by the driver or drivers of a white Lexus and a BMW.

During a visit to Driven Auto of Oak Forest, a manager apologized and claimed CarMax obtained the license plates when they bought the car from the dealership.

On Monday, November 20, the Crusader emailed the corporation to verify Driven Auto of Oak Forest’s claims, but have not heard back by press time for the print edition of the Chicago Crusader.

On November 13, the Crusader spoke to a manager at Driven Auto of Burbank, located 12 miles north of Oak Forest. The manager said he would get back to the Crusader but never did.

In addition to toll violations, one car committed a red-light violation in Chicago and was fined $100.

To prevent further fraud violations, the Crusader journalist filed a police report and had the old license plate revoked at a driver’s license facility. Copies of those documents, along with the bill of sale of the new vehicle, were provided to the Illinois Tollway and the Chicago Department of Finance.

Both agencies waived the fines, and the Illinois Tollway sent a letter to confirm that all unpaid tolls from the violations were dismissed.

A search at the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the Secretary of State revealed there are no Illinois laws requiring car dealerships to destroy license plates they obtain from transactions involving traded in vehicles.