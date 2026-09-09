Illinois Tollway Seeks Firms for Program Management Services

The Illinois Tollway today announced that it is seeking qualified firms to provide Program Management Office services in support of the agency’s ongoing capital program initiatives.

Services advertised in Professional Services Bulletin 26-3 will support the Illinois Tollway in managing, monitoring and coordinating current and future capital program initiatives, including remaining activities under the $15 billion Move Illinois program, the $2 billion Bridging the Future program, and the new $26.5 billion Driving Connections program, as well as subsequent capital planning and initiatives.

Interested prime consultants or firms interested in participating as subconsultants are invited to attend an optional pre‑proposal meeting at 9 a.m. on September 15, 2026, via Microsoft Teams. Registration information is available here .

Firms interested in submitting a proposal can view PSB 26-3 under the Doing Business section on the Tollway’s website www.illinoistollway.com for more information.

Submissions are due by 4:30 p.m. on October 21, 2026, with a contract expected to be awarded by the Illinois Tollway Board of Directors in early 2027 and work expected to begin mid-year 2027.

Illinois Tollway professional engineering services contracts are selected in accordance with the qualifications-based selection process (Illinois Public Act 87-673 (30 ILCS 535/1-535/80) Architectural, Engineering and Land Surveying Qualifications-Based Selection Act), which requires state agencies to select professional architects, engineers and surveyors on the basis of demonstrated competence and professional qualifications. All contracts are presented to the Illinois Tollway Board of Directors for review and approval.

The Illinois Tollway provides detailed information about current Tollway construction and professional engineering services contracts through the Construction Contract Tracker on the Tollway’s website at www.illinoistollway.com .

Contractors and consultants can also access resources online to help them learn about how to do business with the Tollway, including construction bid-letting schedules, professional service bulletins, manuals and construction bid calendars, as well as Technical Assistance and Partnering for Growth programs. These resources can be found in the Doing Business section of the Tollway’s website.

About Move Illinois

The Illinois Tollway’s 16-year, $15 billion capital program, Move Illinois: The Illinois Tollway Driving the Future, is improving mobility, relieving congestion, reducing pollution, creating as many as 165,220 jobs and linking economies throughout the region.

During the first 14 years of Move Illinois, the Tollway has delivered the new Illinois Route 390 Tollway and a rebuilt and widened Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) with its new SmartRoad corridor, as well as opened a new interchange connecting the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) to I-57. Progress continues on projects addressing the remaining needs of the existing Tollway system, delivering the new I-490 Tollway Project and reconstructing of the Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294).

About Bridging the Future

Approved in 2024, Bridging the Future is a seven-year, $2 billion plan designed to continue infrastructure improvements, bridging the gap between the Move Illinois and Driving Connections capital programs. Based on stakeholder feedback and engagement, Bridging the Future is addressing ongoing modernization initiatives and continuing to support investments in the people and firms working to improve regional mobility.

About Driving Connections

Driving Connections is a $26.5 billion capital program approved by the Tollway Board of Directors in August 2026 that will shape investment across the Tollway system through 2042, addressing congestion, aging infrastructure and the transportation needs of a growing region. Investments are focused on rebuilding and rehabilitating roads and bridges, improving interchanges and access, reducing traffic delays and making the systemwide investments necessary to keep nearly 300 miles of Tollway safe and reliable.

About the Illinois Tollway

The Illinois Tollway is a user-fee system that receives no state or federal funds for maintenance and operations. The agency maintains and operates 294 miles of roadways in 12 counties in Northern Illinois, including the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88), the Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355), the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90), the Tri-State Tollway (I-94/I-294/I-80) and the Illinois Route 390 Tollway.