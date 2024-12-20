Illinois Tollway responding to winter snow and gusty winds

Drivers reminded to slow down and steer clear of plows

The Illinois Tollway is urging drivers beginning holiday travel this weekend to slow down and increase their distance from other vehicles on the road as snow squalls and strong winds are expected to move through the region today and continue into Friday, possibly reducing visibility and affecting pavement conditions.

The Tollway will be operating its full fleet of 196 plows to keep its roads clear and customers safe as they make their evening and morning commutes or start their holiday travels. Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the holiday season on the Tollway system, with an estimated 1.9 million vehicles using the 294-mile system.

The Tollway’s Snow Operations Center is open to manage the agency’s systemwide response to the storm, which could affect drivers this evening and Friday morning, The Tollway will have a full complement of more than 200 staff and supervisors working per shift – around the clock, if necessary – to clear roads of snow and ice.

“Our crews will be plowing and patrolling our roads throughout this storm to keep our customers safe,as they begin traveling to their holiday destinations, but we’re reminding drivers to help us protect them by reducing their speed, keeping their distance from plows and other vehicles, and staying alert for changing pavement and weather conditions,” said Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse. “Safety is always our top priority and we’re prepared during severe weather to do whatever is necessary to ensure our customers can safely reach their destinations.”

While traveling, drivers whose vehicles become disabled or need other aid should activate their hazard lights and dial *999 for assistance. Drivers should note the roadway they are using, as well as the direction of travel and nearest milepost or crossroad. For crashes involving property damage only, drivers should report the incident to 630-241-6800 ext. 5042 and continue driving.

Before traveling, to receive real-time information on pavement conditions and roadway incidents, drivers should sign up for Tollway Trip Tweets at twitter.com from the Tollway’s website at illinoistollway.com follow all five Tollway Trips or just the roadways that interest them. The five are: @94_294_Tollway, @I_90_Tollway, @I_88_Tollway, @I_355_Tollway and @IL_390_Tollway

The Illinois Tollway reminds motorists the state’s “Move Over Law” requires motorists to change lanes or to slow down and proceed with caution when passing any vehicle on the side of the road with hazard lights activated.

Drivers also should use caution when passing snowplows, which often work in tandem and travel slower than posted speed limits.

Winter Weather Travel Tips

The Tollway offers the following travel tips to keep safe during winter storms or cold weather:

Be sure your cell phone is fully charged before heading out. Be sure tires are properly inflated during cold weather. Tires lose a pound of pressure for every 10 degrees the temperature drops. Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up and ensure that you have extra to account for additional driving time if the weather is unfavorable. Keep a cold weather safety kit in your car that includes gloves, boots, blankets, road flares, water and a flashlight with fresh batteries. Cell phone users should call *999 motorist assistance for roadway assistance and note the roadway and direction of travel and nearest milepost or crossroad. Stranded motorists should turn on their emergency lights and remain in their vehicles until help arrives.

About the Illinois Tollway

The Illinois Tollway is a user-fee system that receives no state or federal funds for maintenance and operations. The agency maintains and operates 294 miles of roadways in 12 counties in Northern Illinois, including the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88), the Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355), the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90), the Tri-State Tollway (I-94/I-294/I-80) and the Illinois Route 390 Tollway.