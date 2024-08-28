Illinois tollway reminds drivers traveling over Labor Day Holiday weekend to dial *999 for roadway assistance

7.8 million vehicles expected to use the Tollway during the extended weekend

The Illinois Tollway reminds drivers traveling over the Labor Day holiday weekend that roadside assistance is a cell phone call away by dialing *999 if they experience mechanical problems or are involved in a roadway incident, and also urges travelers to stay in their vehicles until help from Tollway maintenance crews arrives.

The Illinois Tollway expects 7.8 million vehicles to travel on its system over the five-day Labor Day holiday weekend between Friday, August 30, and Tuesday, September 3. The heaviest travel is expected on Friday, August 30, when 1.9 million vehicles are projected to use the 294-mile Tollway system. On an average day, almost 1.6 million vehicles use the Illinois Tollway.

“Safety is our top priority and we want drivers to know they can always reach us by dialing *999 if they need roadside assistance while traveling on our system, not only over the holiday but throughout the year,” said Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse. “We’re urging drivers to focus on safety when traveling during the Labor Day weekend by slowing down in work zones, putting away cellphones and moving over for any vehicle stopped on the side of the road.”

Drivers should call *999 to get help from Tollway roadway maintenance crews who patrol the Tollway system 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In addition, the Highway Emergency Lane Patrol (H.E.L.P.) supported by GEICO is also available to assist drivers 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Tollway’s motorist aid patrols and H.E.L.P. trucks stand ready to help stranded customers change tires, jump-start batteries, add coolant, dispense fuel, transport customers, move vehicles away from traffic and call for a tow truck.

Holiday Work Zones

To accommodate holiday travel on the Illinois Tollway, construction activity will be restricted to better serve Tollway customers. Most temporary maintenance and construction lane closures will be suspended from noon on Friday, August 30, through 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3. Some work may continue behind barriers to keep work on schedule. Areas where ongoing work zones may impact traffic include:

Tri-State Tollway (I-94/I-294/I-80)

Between St. Charles Road and Butterfield Road, southbound traffic shifts into a split configuration with two left lanes continuing on the I-294 mainline and two right lanes on auxiliary lanes providing access to exit ramps for eastbound I-290 and for westbound I-88 before reconnecting with the southbound I-294 mainline.

Between I-55 and Wolf Road, traffic is shifted in both directions with northbound counterflow lanes between Roosevelt Road and Wolf Road and a southbound counterflow lane between Cermak Road and Ogden Avenue. Watch for signage indicating changing traffic patterns.

Closures and detours are in place on the ramps connecting westbound I-290 to northbound I-294 and westbound Roosevelt Road to southbound I-294.

Between 159th Street and I-80, traffic is shifted in both directions with a split configuration on the southbound side. Southbound traffic exiting to I-80 must be in the far-right lane before the split.

Work zone speed limits are in effect in all construction zones 24/7 and drivers should continue to watch for changing traffic patterns and use caution, especially when workers are present. Remember to stay focused, slow down and watch for changes in traffic patterns in place to provide safe access for drivers in work zones.

Give Them Distance

Illinois requires drivers to slow down, move over and change lanes, if possible, to make extra room when approaching ANY vehicle with lights flashing, stopped on a roadway. The Move Over Law is intended to protect first responders and roadway workers, as well as any driver who may be stopped on the side of the road, and, penalties for ignoring the law have been increased to a minimum fine of $250 for a first-time violation and $750 for subsequent violations as further deterrent.

Drop It and Drive

Remember to Drop It and Drive because it is illegal to use a hand-held device when driving in Illinois. Sending or receiving a text can take a driver’s eyes off the road for 5 seconds—traveling at 55 miles an hour that’s like traveling farther than the length of football field with your eyes closed. Using a cellphone behind the wheel is considered a moving violation even if the vehicle is stopped at a traffic signal.