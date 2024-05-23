Illinois Tollway introducing new trip planner on tollway app for Memorial Day Weekend to aid drivers during their travels

Tollway expects nearly 8 million vehicles to use system during holiday weekend

DOWNERS GROVE, IL – The Illinois Tollway is launching the summer travel season by introducing a new mapping feature on the Official Illinois Tollway App in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend to help drivers plan their travels and determine what they will pay in tolls before they hit the road.

More than 7.9 million vehicles are expected to take a trip on the Tollway system this Memorial Day weekend between Friday, May 24, and Tuesday, May 28 – a 2.5 percent increase over last year’s holiday weekend. The busiest travel day is expected to be May 24, when about 1.9 million vehicles are projected to use the Tollway system. On a typical day, about 1.6 million vehicles travel on the Tollway.

“We’re always working to make traveling easier for our customers and the new trip planning feature does that by allowing drivers to map the best routes to their destinations during the Memorial Day weekend and throughout the year, including determining where and how much they will in tolls on the Illinois Tollway and in other states with E-ZPass,” said Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse. “Regardless of where driving are planning to travel this holiday weekend, we’re reminding them to start the summer travel season off safely by putting away their phones, keeping their attention on the road and slowing down when they enter work zones.”

The new trip planning feature added to the Official Illinois Tollway App will assist drivers traveling on the Tollway system and toll roads in other states by showing all toll plazas, toll rates and payment options on the way to their destinations. Using the trip planner, drivers can map out the best routes and plan for tolls before they leave home.

The trip planning feature is available to all app users, beginning on Friday, May 24. The Official Illinois Tollway App allows drivers to safely and securely manage I-PASS accounts or Pay By Plate service directly from their smartphone.

Illinois Tollway drivers continue to have the option to pay tolls with I-PASS, E-ZPass or pay online with the Tollway’s Pay By Plate service. And for those in need of assistance, the Tollway has enhanced its I-PASS Assist program. In addition, I-PASS can be used to pay tolls in 19 states and within more than 35 tolling agencies that accept E-ZPass.

Holiday Work Zones

To accommodate holiday travel on the Illinois Tollway, construction activity will be restricted to better serve Tollway customers. Most temporary maintenance and construction lane closures will be suspended from noon on Friday, May 24, through 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28. Some work may continue behind barriers to keep work on schedule. All work is weather-dependent.

Areas where ongoing work zones may impact traffic include:

Tri-State Tollway (I-94/I-294/I-80)

Between I-55 and Roosevelt Road, traffic is shifted in both directions. Watch for signage indicating changing traffic patterns.

Between St. Charles Road and Butterfield Road, southbound traffic shifts into a split configuration with two left lanes continuing on I-294 mainline and two right lanes on auxiliary lanes providing access to exit ramps for eastbound I-290 and for westbound I-88 before reconnecting with the southbound I-294 mainline

Closures and detours are in place on the ramps connecting westbound I-290 to northbound I-294 and westbound Roosevelt Road to southbound I-294.

Between 159th Street and I-80, traffic is shifted in both directions with a spit configuration on the southbound side. Southbound traffic exiting to I-80 must be in the far right lane before the split.

Dial *999 for Roadway Assistance

Drivers should call *999 to get help from Tollway roadway maintenance crews who patrol the Tollway system 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In addition, the Highway Emergency Lane Patrol (H.E.L.P.) supported by GEICO is also available to assist drivers 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Tollway’s motorist aid patrols stand ready to help stranded customers change tires, jump-start batteries, add coolant, dispense fuel, transport customers, move vehicles away from traffic and call for a tow truck.

Drop It and Drive

Remember to Drop It and Drive because it is illegal to use a hand-held device when driving in Illinois. Sending or receiving a text can take a driver’s eyes off the road for 5 seconds—traveling at 55 miles an hour that’s like traveling farther than the length of football field with your eyes closed. Using a cellphone behind the wheel is considered a moving violation even if the vehicle is stopped at a traffic signal. The fine for a first offense is $75, and it escalates with each subsequent offense. Causing a fatal crash while driving distracted can result in a driver being charged with a felony.