Illinois Supreme Court upholds law that bans assault weapons and switches and restricts the sale of high-capacity magazines

The following is a statement from Yolanda Androzzo, executive director of One Aim Illinois, on the decision released today by the Illinois Supreme Court to uphold the Protect Illinois Communities Act, a law passed earlier this year that bans assault weapons and switches, and restricts the sale of high-capacity magazines in Illinois:

“Today the Illinois Supreme Court ruled in favor of saving lives, without any violation to people’s 2nd Amendment rights. Military-style assault weapons are used for the purpose of killing at a high volume. In fact, data shows that when assault weapons or high-capacity magazines are used about 50% more people are killed and more than twice as many are shot. Today’s decision validates the work done by survivors, advocates and legislators from every corner of Illinois. Our children, our families, and our entire state will be safer for it.”

