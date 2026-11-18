Historic Barbershop Becomes Museum Honoring Illinois’ First Black Voter

A group of Illinois students has helped transform a historic barbershop into a museum celebrating the life and legacy of David Strother, the first Black man to cast a ballot in Illinois following the ratification of the 15th Amendment.

Located in El Paso, Illinois, the Project XV Museum honors Strother, a barber and businessman who made history on April 4, 1870, when he exercised his newly recognized voting rights in a local election.

The museum grew out of a student history project that brought renewed attention to Strother’s contributions. What began as an effort to uncover a largely overlooked chapter of local history eventually helped inspire the preservation of the building where Strother operated his barbershop. https://www.25newsnow.com+1

Students participated in the restoration effort, helping turn the aging property into an educational destination. Their involvement demonstrates how young people can play a meaningful role in preserving African American history for future generations.

Named after the 15th Amendment, which prohibited denying voting rights based on race, the Project XV Museum offers visitors an opportunity to learn about the struggles and achievements that shaped Black voting rights in America.

The museum includes a restored version of Strother’s barbershop and educational exhibits exploring voting rights, citizenship and democratic participation.

Beyond honoring one man’s historic achievement, the museum highlights the importance of remembering individuals whose contributions helped expand American democracy.

For the students involved, the project became more than a classroom assignment. It offered an opportunity to connect with their community’s past while helping ensure that an important part of Black history remains accessible to future generations.

The Project XV Museum now stands as a reminder that historic preservation, education and community involvement can work together to keep overlooked stories alive. People.com+2