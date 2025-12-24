Illinois Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch Attends NCSL Federalism Assembly

This week, Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch attended a bipartisan summit of more than 40 top legislative leaders for candid discussions on how to better preserve and strengthen the vital role of states within our constitutional framework.

“As we continue to see unprecedented steps taken by this federal government, now more than ever we need to collectively assert the rights and authority of states,” Speaker Welch said. “I appreciate the collaboration and insight shared by attendees and look forward to a continuing dialogue as we navigate these uncertain times.”

The National Conference of State Legislatures’ (NCSL) inaugural Assembly of State Legislative Leaders brought together top legislative leaders from more than 30 states, and together they issued a bipartisan declaration on the restoration of federalism and state empowerment. Their declaration emphasized the respect of the constitutional division of powers between the states and federal government, opposed federal preemption of state laws and urged the federal government to take action to preserve the states’ role as laboratories of democracy.

Collectively, state legislators represent residents across the nation, and NCSL recognizes the importance of working together to benefit the American people. While states often face unique circumstances–whether environmental, land-use, immigration, education, healthcare and more–the ability to share knowledge and strategize across state lines fosters a common interest in solving problems for a better tomorrow.

One of the primary goals of the assembly was to continue ongoing discussions on how to advance federalism in our evolving federal system. It is clear that the states created the Constitution, the Constitution did not create the states. Participants reviewed and discussed the principles of federalism thoroughly, with plans to maintain these conversations moving forward, ensuring that state voices are an integral part of shaping policy and governance.

Speaker Welch remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote a collaborative understanding of state and federal governance, recognizing shared knowledge, expertise and guidance can occur and can be key in addressing complex challenges facing our nation. Speaker Welch looks forward to continuing these discussions and toward hosting NCSL’s Annual Summit in Chicago next July.