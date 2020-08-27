Illinois seeks to prevent more COVID-19 deaths

By Isi Frank Ativie

In the past five months, COVID-19 has gripped this entire state and its Black residents in a major chokehold. As of August 26, there are currently 2,157 new cases in Illinois. Since June 19, there have been 7,954 deaths in this state due to COVID-19; that statistic is the seventh highest total in the United States. Illinois has also recorded 225,627 confirmed cases as the sixth highest enumeration in this country.

This Cook County region is carrying 122,000 confirmed cases and 5,022 deaths in total, also as of Aug. 26. The horrific stats are greater than in most counties in Illinois.

By the beginning of this past April, 41 percent of Black residents were dying of COVID-19 in this state. Twenty-nine percent of Black individuals in Illinois had confirmed cases in that same month; this predicament is higher than other ethnicities.

In May, 60 percent of the Black population diagnosed positive with COVID-19 in Chicago lost the battle against this virus. This frightening number climbed to 70 percent in June.

As of August 4, the Black population has a higher death toll of 117.3 percent in this state than any other ethnicity due to COVID-19.

Talent Group, Inc. senior manager Jaimese Lewis expressed sorrow due to the death of a dear friend who tragically, passed from the virus. “I lost a childhood friend to the virus,” Lewis said. “While she had pre-existing conditions, she did pass because she contracted the virus, sadly.”

Lewis and other family members are certain they had the coronavirus several months before a pandemic was declared.

According to her, “My family and I are pretty certain we had the virus early this year before it had gained worldwide traction.

We assumed it was just a really nasty cold none of us could seem to get rid of. It was seriously unlike anything any of us had ever experienced before. After learning the symptoms and lingering side effects, we’re all pretty certain we had COVID-19 back in January/February. Unfortunately, some of us are still experiencing those long term side effects.”

State of Illinois administrators are currently working with local public health departments, county executives, and federal associates to aid Black residents who have contracted the virus.

Governor J.B. Pritzker plans to increase urgent testing while adding more restrictions such as reducing indoor restaurant capacity and shutting down businesses temporarily. On August 24, Pritzker announced a stricter statewide protocol requiring mandatory face masks be worn in bars and restaurants by patrons and servers when interacting to place orders or to serve customers. This mandate comes after several counties had their openings rolled back due to a continued rise in COVID-19 positivity rates.

Pritzker is mainly focused on providing COVID-19 victims with proper hospital care and targeting more potential epidemics. However, many Black residents are concerned with future outcomes and predicaments.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if our local government takes us back to Phase 1,” Lewis said. “I believe our local government is doing the best it can to contain the virus and get us back to some resemblance of normal. The major issue we (as in the entire country) are having is not gaining any federal mandates concerning how states should handle the pandemic. There are rules that have to be abided by regardless of the state. Without a unified plan of action for the entire country, we’ll never get this under control.”

On August 12, the Cook County Bureau of Economic Development announced that its COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program had officially reopened. The agency helps Black suburban Cook County residents who are having difficulty paying their rent due to this unsettling pandemic. They help cover up to three months of overdue and ensuing rental payments. All remittances will be sent directly to manifold landlords by the Housing Authority of Cook County.

“There will be no returning to normal,” Lewis stated. “People are losing their homes, their financial security, their peace of mind, their loved ones, and their own lives.”

Pritzker recently announced a plan to resume remote online learning for CPS this coming fall semester. Despite making safety precautions, not all Black families are financially secure to enroll their kids into online schooling programs.

Lewis noted, “Tensions are high so everyone seems to be on edge. It has forced kids who don’t have the equipment or internet access to learn remotely and fall behind. Parents are forced to scramble to find childcare at home; as well as teachers/tutors.”

Unemployment has also been a dreaded factor for over 12 million residents in Illinois, especially in the Black community.

“Unfortunately, I’ve been furloughed for the last four months because of the pandemic,” Lewis said. “I am receiving unemployment thankfully, but it’s not equivalent to what I was making and with the extra $600 taken away, I’m just shuffling funds to pay bills on time. Finding work in my field at this time is nearly impossible as my particular industry has been halted due to the pandemic.”

As of August 4, the Black population has a higher death toll of 80.4 percent in this country than any other ethnicity due to COVID-19.

This Black segment in America is 3.7 times more likely to die from the virus than white society. Regardless of the frightful numerical results this state has witnessed in the last 150 days, Black Illinois residents are still praying with great hope to obliterate this fatal virus.