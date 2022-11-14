Illinois quick hits: no major overhauls of SAFE-T Act expected;

No major overhauls of SAFE-T Act expected

After months of being criticized by Republicans and law enforcement officials on provisions in the criminal justice reform package SAFE-T Act, Democrats are saying don’t expect a major overhaul of the bill.

The measure affects several aspects of law enforcement in Illinois, and also ends cash bail on January 1. House Deputy Majority Leader Jehan Gordon-Booth told the Sun-Times that lawmakers will be clarifying the original language during the fall veto session.

Click here to read more about the SAFE-T Act.

Counties join non-binding cessation referendums

Under the radar on Election Day were two Illinois counties and a portion of another that passed non-binding referendums that would encourage their elected officials to sever ties with the state government.

Previously, at least 24 counties had passed so-called “separation referendums.” The three new additions to the list are Brown, Hardin, and a portion of Madison County.

New dispensary licenses issued

Two social equity applicants have received the green light from the state of Illinois to open up a marijuana dispensary for adult-use.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced they have issued two licenses to Ivy Hall, which is 61% African American owned, and Green Rose, which is 15% Latino-owned. Green Rose and Ivy Hall are both located in the city of Chicago. Illinois has given out 190 conditional marijuana licenses to social equity applicants.

This article originally appeared on The Center Square.