Illinois quick hits: Burke leads Harris in race to replace Foxx

PICTURED L-R: Eileen O’Neill Burke and Kim Foxx.

There will be a new state’s attorney for Cook County next year. Eileen O’Neill Burke leads Clayton Harris in the race to replace Kim Foxx.

Burke is a former prosecutor, defense attorney and judge. She called her opponent a “political insider.” Foxx endorsed Harris to replace her.

For the November election, it’s expected Burke will take on Republican Bob Fioretti, who ran uncontested in Tuesday’s primary.

Lawmakers return to capitol Wednesday

Legislators return to the state capitol Wednesday to continue spring session. Top of mind will be the state budget.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker proposes spending $52.7 billion in state funds, which includes nearly $1 billion in tax increases ranging from caps on businesses losses, to increased sports betting fees and even capping the discount retailers get for collecting sales taxes.

Legislators have until May 31 to pass a budget with simple majorities.

Chicago sues gun maker Glock

The city of Chicago has sued firearms manufacturer Glock in Cook County state court alleging the company is facilitating the proliferation of switches that turn semi-automatic firearms into full-auto.

Using the state’s recently enacted Firearms Industry Responsibility Act, the lawsuit alleges Glock unreasonably endangers Chicagoans with their products.

This article originally appeared on The Center Square.