Illinois Products Fall Farmers’ Market Saturday on the Illinois State Fairgrounds

The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) will host the first Illinois Products Fall Farmers’ Market. The fall market will be Saturday, October 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at “The Shed” on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

The market will feature Illinois Products including pumpkins, gourds, holiday home goods, apple cider slushies, and local wine. JB’s Coffee House will serve coffee, mini doughnuts, and caramel apples. IDK food truck will prepare tenderloins, rainbow grilled cheese, walking tacos, and corn dogs.

The Illinois Products Fall Farmers’ Market will feature free kid’s activities: face painting, balloon animals, pumpkin decorating, and tie-dye. Wear a Halloween costume and visit the information booth for a fun surprise. Enjoy live music from Old Stogie and Robert Sampson throughout the day.

Visit the information booth for a chance to win an Illinois Products Basket or Market Cash. There will also be a separate drawing for kids.

Schedule of Events

9:00 a.m. – Illinois Products Fall Farmers’ Market opens; Old Stogie on Illinois Stage

10:00 a.m. – Free Kids Activities Begin

11:00 a.m. – Illinois Products Basket, Market Cash, Children’s Book Drawing

Noon – Robert Sampson on Illinois Stage

1:00 p.m. – Illinois Products Basket, Market Cash, Children’s Book Drawing

Marketgoers who spend $25 in LINK will receive an additional $25 in LINK Match to spend on fruits and vegetables courtesy of IDOA.

Marketgoers can find The Shed on the Illinois State Fairgrounds by entering the Main Gate and taking a right on Illinois Avenue. Parking is located across the street from The Shed.

All products sold at the event are processed, produced, or packaged by a vendor in the state of Illinois. For more information, please contact [email protected]. Follow Illinois Products on Facebook and Instagram. Visit https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/agr/Consumers/IllinoisProductsFarmersMarket/Pages/default.aspx

to stay up to date on the Fall Market and future Illinois Products events.