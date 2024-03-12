Illinois Primary Election

Chicago voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, March 19. Here’s what you need to know.

Vote Early

Early voting is open in all 50 wards through Election Day. Vote when it’s most convenient for YOU.

You can also register to vote or drop off mail-in ballots at any early voting site.

Vote by Mail

Apply online to vote by mail—you can even sign up to vote by mail permanently. The deadline to apply this election is March 14, so don’t wait!

You must mail in your completed ballot or return it to a secure drop box by March 19.

Vote on Election Day

Find your voting location. The location of your polling place may have changed. Polling place hours are 6 am to 7 pm. If you’re in line by 7 pm, you’re entitled to vote.

Research Your Ballot

Use the nonpartisan IllinoisVoterGuide.org to find your ballot, learn about the candidates, and save your choices to take with you to the polls.

Wondering what’s up with the ‘Bring Chicago Home’ referendum? Check out our deep-dive.

Voter Registration Is Still Open

You can still register to vote in person through Election Day at any early voting site or polling place. Make sure to bring the proper ID.

Questions? We have more election info on our website.