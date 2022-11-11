Illinois Powerball players win big in historic draw

400,000 Winners, $3 Million in Prizes

Thirteen lucky Illinois Lottery players are still on cloud nine after winning big money in this week’s record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball drawing.

Two lucky players matched four numbers and the Powerball, plus they added the game’s ‘Power Play’ feature to win $100,000 each, and 11 players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each.

The majority of the winning tickets were purchased at retailers across the greater Chicagoland area.

More than 400,000 winning tickets were sold, and over $2.8 million in prizes were won in Illinois in the historic Powerball drawing.

Every single Powerball win is also a win for the retailers that sold winning tickets, as the retailers receive a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

The next Powerball drawing is this Saturday night, November 12 at 9:59 p.m. (CT), and the jackpot is an estimated $47 million.

About the Illinois Lottery

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes.

For more information, visit illinoisLottery.com