Illinois opens transportation program for disadvantaged communities

Sept. 30 deadline to submit proposals for local quality-of-life projects

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced today that the application period for the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) is now open. This funding cycle, the largest ever due to Gov. JB Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois initiative, dedicates substantial resources to communities with the greatest needs.

“One of our most popular programs, the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program helps communities find creative solutions to improve local mobility while strengthening the state’s overall system of transportation,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Under Gov. Pritzker, IDOT is committed to getting resources to support projects in areas where investment can do the most good. We urge all of our local partners who are interested to reach out, ask questions, and submit an application.”

The ITEP has a track record of success in enhancing transportation infrastructure across Illinois. For example, recent projects in Chicago utilized ITEP funds to build new bike lanes and pedestrian pathways, significantly improving safety and mobility for residents in underserved neighborhoods. In Rockford, ITEP resources funded a streetscape revitalization project that has attracted new businesses and boosted the local economy.

One notable local success story comes from the Active Transportation Alliance, a nonprofit organization based in Chicago that promotes walking, bicycling, and public transit to create healthier, more sustainable communities. With ITEP funding, they have successfully implemented several projects, including the development of safer pedestrian crossings and expanded bike networks, which have greatly benefited the city’s South and West Side neighborhoods.

Neighboring states have also demonstrated the effectiveness of similar programs. Indiana’s Next Level Trails initiative has expanded multi-use trails statewide, enhancing connectivity and recreational opportunities for numerous communities. Missouri’s Transportation Alternatives Program has funded projects that improved transportation infrastructure and promoted active transportation.

Thanks to Rebuild Illinois, an all-time high of $140 million is available through ITEP. To ensure participation from communities with the greatest needs, at least 25% of state funding will be allocated to disadvantaged and economically distressed areas.

Eligible projects include biking and walking paths, trails, streetscape beautification, and other improvements designed to encourage safe travel across various transportation modes at the local level. Applicants can include local governments and regional planning commissions. Nonprofit and private entities must have a public sponsor to apply. The maximum award is $3 million.

Interested parties are encouraged to apply. For more information, including instructions on how to view and participate in webinars on the application process, visit the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program page. Applications must be received by September 30, and awards will be announced next year.

Passed in 2019, Gov. Pritzker’s historic and bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan is investing $33.2 billion into the state’s aging transportation system, creating jobs, and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

The Illinois Department of Transportation looks forward to partnering with communities across the state to enhance transportation infrastructure and promote equitable access to transportation options for all residents.