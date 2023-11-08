Illinois opens $315 million ‘Quantum Garage’

Various officials, including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, during Monday’s grand opening of the Quantum Garage in Batavia Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, alongside energy officials, celebrated the opening of a Superconducting Quantum Materials and System Centers Garage in the western suburb of Batavia. The project is one of the largest of its kind.

Pritzker spoke at the grand opening Monday and explained the importance of the project.

“The SQMS Quantum Garage signals a new era in this field and represents the best of our National Quantum Initiative,” Pritzker said. “SQMS will accomplish what few others can, building on Fermilab’s unique strengths in related accelerator technology and particle physics and creating a global partnership that spans across academia, national labs and industry, and federal agencies to reach a new quantum frontier.”

The Quantum Garage will focus on scientific advancements in the field and received a $200 million Illinois taxpayer investment through the Rebuild Illinois capital plan and $115 million in federal tax funds from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Quantum research studies the physical limits of information processing and leads to advances in many fields of science and industry.

“In the lead up to the awarding of the DOE quantum grants, I asked the General Assembly to dedicate $200 million focused on quantum,” Pritzker said. “Something no other state has done.”

Illinois State Board of Education member Anna Grasselino will serve as the garage’s director.

“Today marks the crossing of the finish line but, at the same time, the beginning of a new and even more exciting journey,” Grasselino said. “One that I’m sure will be filled with many discoveries.”

The garage will be located at the 6,800-acre Fermilab campus in Batavia.

Illinois is the only state in the nation to receive two federal grants dedicated to quantum research.

This article originally appeared on The Center Square.