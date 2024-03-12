Illinois online lottery player is now a millionaire after playing lotto this weekend

An Illinois iLottery player woke up a million bucks richer after winning the Lotto Million 1 drawing on Saturday.



The winning online player matched all six numbers in the March 9 Lotto drawing to score the $1 million prize. The winning numbers were: 3-6-14-17-25-38.

Overall, more than 46,000 winning tickets were purchased for the Saturday, March 9 Lotto drawing.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, and the current jackpot is $4.4 million for the next drawing tonight, March 11, at 9:20 p.m. CT.

Lotto tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. During March and throughout the year, the Illinois Lottery is committed to providing players with tools and resources to support positive play. If gambling has become a problem for you or someone you know, help and hope are here: call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About the Illinois Lottery

The Illinois Lottery, founded in 1974, has contributed over $24 billion to the State’s Common School Fund in support of K-12 public education in Illinois since 1985. The Common School Fund is the Illinois Lottery’s primary benefactor, receiving nearly 99% of Illinois Lottery proceeds. The Illinois Lottery also supports various specialty causes as described in the Illinois Lottery Law (20 ILCS 1605/21.4). For more information about the Illinois Lottery and the causes we support, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.