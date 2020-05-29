Illinois moves into Phase 3 of reopening plan: Here’s what’s changing

By Kelly Davis, WGN

Every region of Illinois met the criteria to move into Phase 3 of reopening Friday.

Most of the state will do so, but Chicago will have to wait until June 3 to partially reopen.

Starting Friday, more businesses will be allowed to reopen and people can start gathering in small groups while social distancing. But many businesses will look and feel a lot different.

Restaurants have taken a huge hit the past few months and are eager to open their doors. With the new rules, eating out now means eating outside. But diners will be limited to six people, sitting six-feet apart.

Several suburbs are helping restaurants make room for more outdoor dining space by closing streets and putting up tents.

Non-essential retailers will also open up to shoppers, while limiting the number of customers inside.

Personal care services such as salons, spas and tattoo parlors can also reopen for reservations only.

Out door recreation will also get a boost Friday, and state parks and campground will open.

Golfers will also be allowed to play in groups of four and in carts.

Health clubs and gyms can reopen for personal training and outdoor classes.

Of course, all of this comes with limitations in groups of 10 or less.

When Phase 3 begins Friday, it will also start Day 1 of the evaluation period before we move into Phase 4. The same metrics apply.

Gov. JB Pritzker said Phase 4 could start as early as June 26.

This article originally appeared on WGN.