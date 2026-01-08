An Illinois Lottery player is starting the new year on a high note after claiming a $350,000 Lucky Day Lotto® jackpot won in the Christmas Day drawing.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous under the name ‘Work Mom,’ purchased her winning ticket online and personally selected each of the numbers.

“Everyone at my job calls me ‘Work Mom’ since I’m the oldest,” the winner shared.

Work Mom said she was relaxing and watching television when she received an email alert notifying her of the win. “At first, I thought it was a glitch,” she laughed. “I almost had a panic attack—I immediately checked the Illinois Lottery app to make sure it was real.”

The winning ticket matched all five numbers— 4-10-12-30-31— in the December 25 Lucky Day Lotto drawing to secure the $350,000 jackpot. The numbers held special meaning for the winner, as they represent birthdays for her and her children.

“I felt optimistic when I played those numbers,” said the winner. “It turned out to be a Christmas Day blessing.”

With her winnings, Work Mom plans to invest in retirement, contribute to her daughters’ education, and take a long-awaited family vacation.

“We’re checking off a big item on my husband’s wish list,” she said. “We’re going to Alaska.”

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only draw game with two daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m., and jackpots start at $100,000. Tickets are available in-store, online, and via the Illinois Lottery app.

The Illinois Lottery reminds players to play for fun, not funds. Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play. Game odds available at IllinoisLottery.com.

