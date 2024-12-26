Illinois Minimum Wage among laws changing on January 1

The minimum wage in Illinois is increasing on January 1st, 2025.

Workers will see an increase of $1 per hour from $14 to $15. The minimum wage for tipped workers will rise to $9 per hour and youth workers (under 18) working fewer than 650 hours per calendar year will see their hourly wage increase to $13 per hour.

“Since day one of my administration, I’ve made it my mission to build an economy that works for everyone and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour fulfills that promise to our working families,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This increase honors the workers who power our state and ensures they can better support their families, bringing us closer to a stronger, more equitable economy for all.”

“For too long, Illinois’ working families have contributed to our shared home without fair compensation,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “The increased minimum wage is a long-overdue recognition of those who keep us moving forward. I’m grateful to be part of an administration that keeps its word to the people we serve.”

This is the seventh and final increase in the state’s minimum wage that was included in legislation signed by Governor Pritzker in 2019, establishing a schedule of increases resulting in a $15 per hour minimum wage in 2025.

“As the cost of living has gone up, the wage increases enacted by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Pritzker have helped Illinois workers pay for their everyday expenses,” said Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan. “As we welcome the new year, we can also celebrate that hourly workers will be getting a bump in pay.”

Minimum wage workers are encouraged to review their paystubs in the new year to ensure they are being paid correctly. Workers in the City of Chicago are required to be paid at a higher rate, depending on the size of their employer.

Employees can file a minimum wage complaint with IDOL here or by calling the Minimum Wage Toll Free Hotline: (800) 478-3998.

In the new year, victims of car theft won’t be on the hook for towing and storage fees, families can expect lower out-of-pocket EpiPen costs and more. The Illinois Senate Democratic Caucus outlined the top 10 laws affecting Illinoisans in the upcoming year. These include:

HB 2443: Insurers must now cover medically prescribed hearing aids and services for individuals of all ages, ensuring access to essential care.

HB 3639: Life-saving epinephrine injectors are now capped at $60 per twin-pack, making allergy care more affordable.

HB 4589: Recyclable metals dealers must track vehicle and part information for catalytic converters to prevent illegal sales.

HB 4911: Gym memberships can now be canceled online or via email if those options were used to join the contract.

HB 5561: Employees are protected from retaliation for exposing workplace practices they believe violate the law.

SB 2654: Vehicles that are stolen and later towed will not incur storage fees if recovered within seven days, and owners can retrieve essential items, like medical devices and textbooks.

SB 2764: Businesses offering free trials longer than 15 days must email consumers three days before the cancellation deadline.

SB 3201: Law enforcement will now be trained to better recognize and respond to individuals with autism.

SB 3471: Illinois drivers can now request free replacement plates if their license plates are stolen.

SB 3479: Businesses offering veteran or military benefit services for a fee must disclose all terms upfront.