ILLINOIS LOTTERY’S TWO-STORY MONOPOLY™ MULTIPLIER INSTANT TICKET AT BLOCK 37

On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, the Illinois Lottery awarded 142 prizes valued at $10,100 to a crowd of over 500 people at Block 37 Pedway Atrium located at 108 N. State St., Chicago, IL.

Players had the chance to win gift cards and MONOPOLY 25X Instant Tickets. A few lucky participants had the opportunity to win premium prizes by scratching the oversized MONOPOLY 10X Instant Ticket.

ABOUT THE ILLINOIS LOTTERY MONOPOLYTM MULTIPLIER INSTANT TICKETS

To promote the launch of the Illinois Lottery MONOPOLYTM Multiplier Instant Tickets, a two-story tall replica of the MONOPOLY 25X Instant Ticket, along with an oversized scratchable MONOPOLY 10X Instant Ticket, will be displayed at Block 37. The new instant tickets are inspired by the famous game which celebrates its 85th anniversary this year and has become a worldwide phenomenon since its inception.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $21 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like homelessness prevention, Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics, police memorials and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. Players must be at least 18 years old. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com.